Tigers named to all-region team

Amanda Hoffman and Mackenzie Brixey have been familiar names to Douglas High softball fans for the past four years, not to mention key factors in the team's recent runner-up finish at the NIAA 4A State Tournament.

And not surprisingly, the two seniors were honored as Northern 4A all-region first-team selections for their contributions to a Douglas team that compiled a 25-13-1 overall record and finished third during the conference regular season.

Brixey, a four-year starter in the outfield, was voted to the first-team after a season in which she was one of the Tigers' offensive and defensive leaders. And Hoffman, a starter in three of her four varsity seasons, emerged as one of the North's top pitchers this spring.

Two other Douglas seniors received all-region recognition — Casey Peck as a second-team infielder and Chloie Pratt as an honorable mention catcher — for their contributions to the Tigers, who wound up as finalists behind Spanish Springs in both the region and state tournaments.

"We're going to be sad to see those kids graduate," said coach John Glover. "I think we surprised a lot of people and our great senior leadership was a big part of that."

Brixey provided a spark from her leadoff spot in the order, with a team-best .427 batting average and .495 on base percentage to go with 20 RBI, eight doubles, three triples, one home run and 16 stolen bases, according to stats from the Maxpreps.com website.

"She was definitely a catalyst," Glover said of Brixey. "When she got on base, things seemed to happen for us."

Brixey only committed two errors in center field and had five assists during the season. None of those plays was more important than when she threw out the potential tying run at home plate after a base hit to end the game for the Tigers in their state-clinching 7-6 victory against Bishop Manogue on May 19.

Hoffman compiled a 9-2 record and 1.93 earned run average this season with 87 strikeouts and 69 hits allowed in 83 innings. She was contributed offensively with a .349 batting average, eight doubles and three home runs.

"Amanda did a great job," Glover said of Hoffman, an honorable mention pitcher the two previous years. "She pitched in some tough games and kept us in every one of them. And she did an excellent job hitting in the 7-hole all season."

Shortstop Haley Doughty, designated hitter Alyssa Smokey and pitcher Deztiny Vaughan were selected to the all-region second-team list. Doughty hit .406 with nine home runs, Smokey hit .330 with five homers and Vaughan was 6-5 with a 2.25 ERA, according to the Maxpreps stats.

Success in softball obviously starts with pitching and the Tigers were solid in the circle all season.

"(Coaches) Joey McNinch and Lloyd Capra did a great job calling pitches, but give all the credit to the pitchers," Glover said. "They threw strikes and hit their spots."

Peck hit .409 and Pratt .333 with seven home runs. Bailey Walter, who went down with a season-ending injury on May 1, was selected to the honorable mention list.

"Bailey was a staple at third base and she drove in a lot of runs, so losing her had an impact as far as what we did," Glover said of Walter, a junior. "We had to move some people around defensively, but that also taught us a lot about toughness and making adjustments."

In the end, the Tigers went 6-4 during their postseason and all four of those losses came at the hands of a veteran-laden region and state championship Spanish Springs squad.

"It really was a great run," Glover said. "Our message from the start of the season was, 'Work hard and good things will happen' and they did a great job of buying into that. This was a great group of kids that was just a lot of fun to be around."