Tigers named to all-region, all-league teams

Douglas High School’s Christopher Thacker and Taylynn Kizer were both named to the all-Sierra League first team as well as being selected to the Class 4A all-Northern Region team Tuesday afternoon.

Both the first teamers led their respective boys and girls team in points per game as Thacker posted an average of 14.4 points per contest while Kizer averaged 11.6 points per game.

Thacker ended his junior season with 53 rebounds, 33 steals and 26 assists.

Kizer was tied for the most steals for the girls squad with 73 while also securing 61 rebounds and dishing out 49 assists.

Second team and honorable mention selections

On the girls side, Riley Mello was awarded a spot on the all-Sierra League second team, ending the year averaging 8 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest.

The Tiger sophomore shot 46 percent from the floor this past season and hit 89 percent of her shots from the charity stripe.

Juniors Courtney Battcher and Lois Tarkanian also received postseason accolades, earning honorable mention nominations for the Sierra League.

Battcher scored 27 points while grabbing 43 steals, 39 rebounds and passing out 38 assists.

Tarkanian’s junior year finished with her scoring an average of 6.4 points per contest along with 64 rebounds, 42 steals and 35 assists.

For the Douglas boys, junior Cameron Swain was selected to the Sierra League’s second team after putting together 11.5 points per game on average.

Swain was second on the team in rebounds with 90 while recording 21 steals, 14 assists and 13 blocks over the course of the year.

Christopher Smalley and Camden Brown rounded out the Tigers’ postseason all-league selections with honorable mention accolades for their work this season.

Smalley led the Tigers in rebounds with 149 in 22 games played while also blocking a team-high 35 shots, swiping 24 steals and 15 assists.

Brown scored 64 points in his final season in a Tiger uniform while grabbing 60 rebounds, 50 steals and assisting on 49 made Douglas buckets.