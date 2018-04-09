Tigers lose at Reed

A tough week came to a conclusion on Thursday afternoon when the Douglas Tigers dropped a 15-5 Northern 4A baseball decision at Reed.

Reed (5-3, 11-6) surged to an early lead it never relinquished at Lee Mitchell Field in Sparks.

For Douglas (3-5, 5-8), the defeat was the third in as many days, including a 12-2 setback at home against Reed on Tuesday and a 14-4 loss at Spanish Springs on Wednesday.

Reed surged to a 5-0 lead in the first two innings on Thursday before the Tigers scored twice in the third to make it 5-2. Reed answered with three runs in the bottom half of the third to take command and then scored once in the sixth to close out the game on the 10-run mercy rule.

Scott Cameron drove in four runs for the Raiders.