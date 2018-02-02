Tigers look to qualify for state

One goal stands first and foremost for the Douglas High wrestling team coming into the start of the Northern 4A Region Tournament today in Carson City.

An extra week to the season — and a trip to Las Vegas for the state tournament — will be the reward for the top three individual finishers in each weight class during the region tournament, which continues through Saturday at Carson High School's Morse Burley Gymnasium.

The NIAA State Championships will be held next Friday at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Douglas has two wrestlers who have drawn No. 1 seeds from the Sierra League: Blake Murray, senior 182-pounder, and Chad Singer, junior 170-pounder.

Murray (37-4 season record, 144-29 career) is looking to wrap up his four-year mat career at Douglas with a third trip to state. He placed second at regionals and third at state last year as a 170-pounder.

Murray has won five tournament titles already this season, including the prestigious Sierra Nevada Classic in December, and appears to be the man to beat this weekend at 182 pounds. The bracket is expected to include Jesse Case of Carson (first-place at the Sutter Lions Club Invitational in January) and Logan Klonicke of Spanish Springs (fourth at the Sierra Nevada Classic). Case pinned Klonicke in a match at the Placer Duals this past Saturday.

Shane Trivitt will be a No. 2 seed in the 138-pound weight class, while 113-pounder Jaden Blanchard and 132-pounder are coming in as No. 3 seeds. Williams was a state qualifier as a sophomore in 2016.

Notes: Genesis Torres sustained a dislocated hip in her Senior Night match against Carson on Jan. 24. Torres was a fifth-place finisher at 143 pounds at the Sierra Nevada Classic girls tournament in December. … Sophomore Race Coman placed second in the combined 138/145 pound weight class last Saturday during the Northern 4A JV Championships hosted by McQueen High School.