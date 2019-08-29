Tigers induct 5 to Football Hall of Fame

Last week: Douglas is coming off a 53-18 win at Sonoma Valley. Douglas quarterback Isaac Shaver was 7-of-12 for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Trevor Kruger had 22 carries for 226 yards and four touchdowns. Gabe Foster added a touchdown run. Cameron Swain and Isaiah Geilenfeldt each had receiving touchdowns. And Race Coman scored on a 40-yard fake punt, catching a pass from Isaac Leigh.

Five past members of the Tiger football squad will be inducted into the Douglas High School Football Hall of Fame at Friday’s game.

Douglas squares off against Hug High School 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium in Minden. Introduction of the hall of famers will be at 6:40 p.m.

Coach Ernie Monfiletto said the high school will be doing a special event at the Sept. 13 game in honor of longtime Coach Bill Coverley.

Inductees include Billy Nickerson, who played in 1983-84; Dan Senger and David Silvestro, who played in 2002-03; Sean Molina, who played in 2005-06; and Johnny Pollack from 2008-09.

Senger and Silvestro were members of the 11-1 Tiger team in 2003 that was one of the best the school ever fielded.

Senger played two seasons of varsity football for the Douglas Tigers during the 2002 and 2003 football seasons after moving here from Wisconsin. During his senior year, Senger was one of the starting tight ends and defensive tackles on the undefeated Sierra League champion Douglas Tiger team of 2003. He earned all-league/region honors as a defensive tackle in 2003 and was invited to play in the 2004 All-Star Sertoma game held at Mackay Stadium, where he started as a defensive tackle and even scored a defensive touchdown.

A University of Nevada, Reno graduate, he has been head football and baseball coach for Silver Stage High School in Silver Springs for the past six years.

Silvestro played all four years for the Tigers, starting offensive tackle for the varsity team his junior and senior years. Silvestro’s senior year in 2003, the Douglas Tigers finished the regular season undefeated and were Sierra League champions.

Silvestro is an emergency room trauma technician at Renown Hospital in Reno. David will be attending Carrington College in the fall to pursue his nursing degree.

Molina was named Sierra League defensive player of the year in 2006. He was key in helping the team capture its second league title in the 4A/3A era.

It was the year the field was being redone, so the Tigers spent the whole season on the road, beating all seven Sierra League opponents at one time or another.

Molina led the Tigers to a 8-3 season; earning the recognition of: first team all-league, first team all-state, and Sierra League defensive player of the year.

In his senior year, he had six sacks, three fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles, and one defensive touchdown. Having excelled in athletics throughout high school, Molina continued on to play at Feather River College before shifting his focus to his education and career.

He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in political science from Washington State University and attended Regent University in Virginia for his master’s in public administration. Molina lives in Virginia with his wife Kim and 3-month-old daughter Anicia, working for the Department of Defense as a procurement analyst.

Pollock was named all-region team player of the year in 2009. The running back was one of a handful of students who rushed for more than 2,000 yards in his career. He played defense as a middle linebacker and earned first-team recognition on both sides of the line.

He had the opportunity to move up to varsity football during his sophomore year. He started his junior and senior year as a running back and linebacker. During his senior year Pollack found his niche on the team as a running back by rushing more than 1,200 yards.

Pollack enlisted in the Army in 2012. From there he completed the special forces qualification course and was soon promoted to staff sergeant. After serving six years in the Army, Pollack went back to school and is now attending the University of Nevada, Reno where he will graduate this year with a bachelors of science in finance and a minor in economics.

Nickerson kicked the conversions to help break a losing streak in 1984. He also played linebacker until he was injured. His senior year he was voted team captain. His junior year Nickerson hardly left the field as he played both offense and defense as well as being part of all special teams. His senior year he moved to inside linebacker and all special teams where he was standout in both.

Nickerson graduated from Lassen College with his associates degree and went on to earn a degree at the Computer Education Institute in Riverside Calif. He coached Douglas High School Varsity Wrestling team for a few years leaving with a highlight of winning the Northern Regional Championships in 2002. He works as a territory manager for a software company, Cre8tive Technology and Design.

He has three grown children, Tabitha, Kelsie and Dane and five grandchildren Ava, Abel, Jax, Aiden and Gabriel.