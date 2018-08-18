tigers go to ground

The Douglas Tigers rushed for seven touchdowns on their way to a 59-22 win over Sparks in a nonleague game Friday night.

The Tigers (1-0) started the game with a balanced attack. In the first half, Douglas threw the ball 12 times and rushed 18 times (97 yards).

In the third quarter, Douglas opened with rushes on its first 10 plays gaining 115 yards to take control.

Douglas rushed for about 300 yards on the game.

Isaiah John did most of the heavy lifting rushing unofficially for 160 yards on 19 carries and four of the touchdowns. He took the opening play of the second half and picked up 28 yards. He followed it up with another 11 yard gain as Douglas marched down for a score to make it 28-8.

Sparks matched Douglas early in the third quarter as the Railroaders went right down the field to cut the lead to 28-14.

Douglas tried to put the game away after John scored on a 14-yard run, but on the ensuing kickoff, Sparks' James Renfrow returned the kick about 90 yards to cut the lead to 36-20.

After a Douglas punt, Sparks had a chance to make it interesting, but Josh Shaw came up with an interception with less than a minute remaining in the third quarter. After two unsportsmanlike penalties, John put the game out of hand with a 20-yard touchdown, giving Douglas a 43-22 lead.

Sparks would try to punt on its next possession, but a bad snap out of the end zone make it 45-22. Gabe Wetzel's 24-yard touchdown made it 52-22 Douglas with 8:41 to play. Wetzel carried 10 times for about 100 yards and a score on the day.

Douglas would recover a fumble and get the game to running clock after Austin Grant scored on a 4-yard touchdown run.

Grant, who replaced starting quarterback Colton Weidner after the game was in hand, bobbled the snap; he picked it up and ran about 40 yards in total to earn the 4-yard touchdown and cap the scoring.

Weidner, a transfer, was solid in his debut for the Tigers. He threw for more than 125 yards, completing 9-of-15 passes. He had a 24-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to Cameron Swain and another touchdown pass was dropped in the end zone by the receiver.

Weidner also ran the ball for about 40 yards and a touchdown, unofficially.

Douglas next travels to Union Mine on Aug. 31. The game will take place in El Dorado, Calif.