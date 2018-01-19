Tigers’ girls top Wooster, 57-13

The Douglas High girls basketball team started fast and never looked back on its way to a 57-13 Sierra League win at Wooster on Tuesday night.

Douglas (4-5 league, 7-12 overall) surged to a 23-0 first-quarter lead against Wooster (0-9, 3-13) and took the game to a running clock by extending the lead to 40-2 at halftime.

The Tigers return to Reno tonight to face Galena in a game between teams that are tied for second-place. The game is scheduled to start at 5:15 p.m.

Douglas, Galena and Damonte Ranch are tied for second-place in the Sierra League playoff race. Four teams from the Sierra and High Desert leagues advance to the Northern 4A Region Tournament and top-two finishers host first round games on Feb. 13

The boys start on Feb. 14. The region semifinals and finals will be played at Spanish Springs High School. The 4A state tournament is set for Feb. 22-23 at Lawlor Events Center in Reno.