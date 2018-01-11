Tigers fall short against Miners

Armed with a complete roster for the first time all season, the Douglas High girls basketball team was loaded came in Tuesday night ready for its Sierra League challenge against Bishop Manogue. It just wasn't enough for the Tigers, who came up on the short end of a 65-52 score against the six-time defending league champion Miners at Randy Green Court.

Ashley Sprouse scored a career-high 23 points and converted four shots from beyond the arc to help Manogue (5-2 league, 9-7 overall) lead from start to finish. The Miners sank nine 3-pointers overall en route to a win that solidified their hold on first-place in the league standings.

Douglas (2-5, 5-12) welcomed sophomore shooting guard Taylynn Kizer back to the starting lineup after missing most of December due to a knee injury sustained during the preseason. The Tigers were also short-handed for the SoCal Holiday Classic in San Diego due to illness.

"This was the first time we've had bullets in all of the chambers," Douglas coach Werner Christen said. "Having all of our players at the game is a step in the right direction. We've had a lot of different lineups and because of that we're still trying to get more consistent."

Ashlynn Campbell scored 18 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and Hannah Carr added 10 to lead the Tigers offensively. Campbell also contributed six rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Carr and Hailey Hughes combined to score 10 points as the Tigers stayed within 22-15 through one quarter. Kizer popped open off a screen from Hughes to hit a 12-foot jumper and Carr scored on a layup as the Tigers stayed within 7-6 in the opening three minutes.

At the same time, Manogue rode the hot hand of Sprouse, who sank a 3-pointer to start the game and scored 10 in the first quarter. The 5-foot-6 senior guard added another 3-pointer and scored off a steal as the Miners stretched their lead to 22-13.

Madison Rodgers dropped in a baseline jumper off an assist from Carr to pull Douglas within 28-24 with 3:18 left before halftime.

The Tigers only trailed 30-24 at the intermission, however, they turned the ball over on the inbounds pass to start the third quarter. Hannah Reviglio converted a three-point play and Julie McElwee followed with a 3-point shot to ignite an 11-2 run as Manogue took control of the contest.

Douglas finished with 32 turnovers against Manogue's full-court man-to-man defense.

"This game was kind of a microcosm of our season where we play well at times and not-so-well at other times," Christen said. "In that second quarter, we were able to hold them to one-and-done a lot. Then the first 30 seconds of the third quarter was huge."

Kenna Holt and Julia McElwee scored 13 and 11 points respectively for the Miners. Holt also dished out six assists to go with seven steals.

Hughes finished with eight points, nine rebounds and three assists. Point guard Alexa Moss also contributed eight points, four steals, four rebounds and two assists.

Despite the setback, the Tigers face a test with playoff implications tonight at home against Damonte Ranch, which is tied for second-place with Galena. One game currently separates four teams in the race for the league's second, third and fourth seeds for the region tournament next month.

"This is huge," Christen said. "We've got to protect our home court. We've got to win these home games, otherwise it's going to be a tough battle to get to where we want to be, and that's to host a playoff game (top two in league)."

FROSH

Douglas (14-1) defeated Manogue in the frosh game, 43-18. The Tigers' frosh and JV teams are coming off championship performances at the After Christmas Special tournament in Reno.