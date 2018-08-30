Tigers face Union Mine on Friday

It's time for the Douglas football team to get smart and avoid the chaos.

Douglas (1-0) will hit the road for a 7:30 p.m. Friday game against Union Mine (0-2) in the foothill town of El Dorado, California, above Sacramento.

"I think they're a pretty good football team," said Douglas coach Ernie Monfiletto, who added he's impressed with Union Mine's speed on offense.

But it's on defense where Union Mine tries to cause confusion with the opponent's offense.

"They just want to create chaos on the offensive side," Monfiletto said.

Obviously Douglas would love to have a repeat of its offensive performance in which it rolled up 340 yards rushing and also had a strong passing game in a 56-22 win over Sparks.

"That's something we'd like to see, a dominant running game complemented with an effective passing game," Monfiletto said.

Monfiletto said if he was coaching against his team after what he saw against Sparks, "I would try to stop the run and force them to pass instead of to run and that's OK."

Douglas has Gabe Wetzel, who ran for 92 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries against Sparks, and Race Coman, who rushed for 40 yards on five carries against the Railroaders.

Tiger quarterback Cole Weidner also went 9-of-15 passing for 118 yards and one touchdown and added 39 yards and another score on five carries. Among Weidner's targets are Cameron Swain.

Union Mine has lost to Escalon 31-14 and Argonaut 45-20, but Monfiletto said Union Mine looked good in both games and was just outmanned.

Union Mine is led by quarterback Clayton Byer, running back Chase Yields and receiver Colin Jones. "He makes pretty good decisions," said Monfiletto about Byer.

Union Mine runs a spread offense that many times utilizes an empty set in the backfield.

"They're going to spread the ball and throw underneath," Monfiletto said.

Despite Union Mine's spread offense and quick passing game, Monfiletto said pressure will be the key for his defense.

"I think it's important to pressure them," Monfiletto said.

"We need to force their quarterback into poor decisions. Defensively we're capable of that."

Defensive leaders for Douglas are linemen Jose Ramirez, Andrew Browning and Chance Goheen, linebackers Gabe Wood and Josh Shaw and free safety Luke Gansberg.