Tigers face two Sacramento area opponents in tournament play

Folsom High School has ranked among the best boys basketball programs in California's Sac-Joaquin Section over the past three seasons. Two games into the new season, the Bulldogs appear primed for more success, including a 79-19 win over Douglas Friday afternoon to open the Wild West Shootout at Bishop Manogue Catholic High School in Reno.

Douglas (1-2) also dropped a 68-48 decision against the Monterey Trail Mustangs (Elk Grove, Calif.) on Friday afternoon.

Folsom (3-0), with each of its wins coming by 26 points or more, was ranked No. 1 in the Sacramento Bee preseason rankings this past week. The Bulldogs have compiled a 109-22 record over the past four seasons, with section championships in 2014-15, and faced six-time defending Nevada 4A state champion Bishop Gorman for the Manogue tournament championship on Saturday.

The Bulldogs have their top three scorers back from a team that went 22-9 during the 2016-17 season, including Mason Forbes, a 6-foot-9 post player who has committed to play for Harvard. Forbes delivered three highlight reel dunks against the Tigers, including one on a fast-break Alley Oop pass from junior guard Dylan Davis.

At the High Sierra Winter Challenge girls tournament, the Douglas girls dropped a 62-32 decision to defending 3A state champion Churchill County on Thursday and then lost 44-35 against defending CIF Northern Section champion Lassen (Susanville, Calif.) on Friday.

The Douglas girls and boys teams visit North Valleys to play Northern 4A cross-over games on Tuesday in Reno.