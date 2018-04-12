Tigers enjoy bright spots on windy day

Douglas High School enjoyed numerous individual highlights during its track and field season home debut on Tuesday in a three-way Northern 4A conference meet.

Sophomore Madison Smalley sped to first-place in the 200- and 400-meters and anchored a winning 4×100 relay team to help the Douglas girls team defeat Spanish Springs and Wooster at the Big George Athletic Complex.

The meet gave coaches an opportunity to utilize their athletes in multiple events as a workout to prepare for bigger invitationals later this month, as well as the region and state championships in May. And athletes were tested by cold weather and gusting winds from the southwest that gave runners a tailwind on the homestretch and a formidable obstacle on the backside.

Douglas outdistanced Spanish Springs, 117-58, to win the girls meet.

Smalley ran 1:03.90 to lead the Tigers' 1-2-3 sweep of the 400, followed by Serena Tomassi and Kayla Provost. Later in the afternoon, Smalley and Tomassi went 1-2 in the 200 with respective times of 27.30 and 28.20.

Maya Smith won the 800 (2:32.50) and placed second in the 1,600 (5:52.30).

The Tigers scored 17 points in the throws, as Kindra Ruckman won the discus (117-1) and Meleeah McKown took third-place. McKown, a sophomore, won the shot put (31-3), while Karla Sanchez (29-8) and Ruckman (29-8) rounded out a 1-2-3 sweep for Douglas.

Hannah Carr won the high jump with a personal record 4-10, Sophia Bottino won the 100 with a personal record 12.80 and freshman Megan Veil won the 300-meter low hurdles in a personal best 49.50.

Madilynne Cox cleared the bar at 7-6 and Bailey Wood 7-0 to pace the Tigers' 1-2-3-4 sweep of the pole vault.

Cox and Provost went 1-2 in the long jump with respective jumps of 15-11 and 14-8½.

Freshman Adelyn Rice went 30-1 to win the triple jump.

Kyla Hinnant, Bottino, Weston and Smalley won the 4×200 relay in 1:51.90. Bottino, Veil, Hinnant and Smalley combined to take second-place in the 4×400 (4:40.70).

Macey Weston, Faye Fournier, and Bottino won the 4×100 relay (54.80).

Sophomore Addison Gregory placed fourth in the 1,600 then came back to place second in the 3,200 with a personal best 12:35.0.

BOYS

Douglas swept the top four spots in the triple jump, led by Nathan Van Wagenen (38-5½), Brayden Schumann (personal best 32-5½) and Dominic Jackson (33-8½).

Luke Gansberg was another individual winner for Douglas in the 400 (55.70). Later, the junior combined with Race Coman to place second and third in the 200 with respective times of 23.30 and Coman 23.60 that were both personal best times.

Kody Gray, Coman, Gansberg and Andrew Hawn won the 4×100 relay in a season-best 45.84.

Hahn ran a lifetime best 11.40 to place second in the 100. Hahn's 23.70 and Celime Garcia's 23.90, both personal bests, were good to place fourth and fifth in the 200.

Brendyn Hoag placed second in the long jump with a personal best 19-9¼ and Sean Manwill placed second in the pole vault with a personal best jump of 8-6. Both are freshmen.

Sophomore Matthew Kruse ran 2:16.80 to place second in the 800, two seconds off the personal best he logged one week before at Carson.

Spanish Springs bested Douglas 114-58 in the boys team scoring.

Douglas will host its own Big George Invitational on April 28.