Tigers drop match to Galena after beating Colts

The Douglas High girls soccer team won 2-0 on Saturday at Wooster. The Tigers than dropped a 3-2 decision at Galena on Tuesday.

Douglas added a goal in each half against Wooster. Against Galena, the match was tied at halftime. League-leading Galena would add a goal in the second half to win the match. Galena is 10-0-1 on the season and 2-0 in league.

The Tigers are 8-3 overall and 1-1 in league heading into a Saturday matchup against Bishop Manogue. The Tigers host the Miners at 12:30 p.m.

The Sierra Lutheran football team rolled to a 20-0 win over Coleville on Saturday.

Shawn Emm scored in the first quarter as the Falcons led 7-0 at halftime.

John Miles kicked two field goals and Caleb Contreras returned an interception for Sierra Lutheran for the final margin.

"Defense played great; everyone stuck to their jobs," defensive coordinator Brandon Neal said.

"Our goal was to play four complete quarters, and we did just that," Sierra Lutheran coach Del Bugg said. "Defense stepped up, and they played really hard down the stretch; holding someone to zero points is never easy."

Marchegger wins again

Jared Marchegger won the Fernley Roadhill Invitational on Friday for the Sierra Lutheran boys cross country team, finishing the 3.1 mile course in 18 minutes, 24 seconds.

The Falcons had a 1-2 finish as Teagan Hansen took second in 18:39.

For Sierra Lutheran's girls, Emily McNeely took third in 22:48 and Taylor Davidson was 12th in 26:19.

Other results for the boys were: Andreas Gilson, 21st, 21:18; Aaron Waite, 37th, 22:02; Jacob Tack, 61st, 23;49; William Webster, 67th, 24:45.

"This 3.1 miles course felt hot and desert dry. It was a challenge and a good experience for all," Sierra Lutheran coach Robin Williams said.