Tigers come up short against Miners

Eli Hinosoja enjoyed his best pitching performance of the season on Thursday. Unfortunately for the Douglas Tigers, it wasn't enough to get past Jonas Whitten and the Bishop Manogue Miners in their Northern 4A baseball duel ].

Whitten pitched a complete game one-hitter to remain undefeated for the Miners in their 4-1 victory on a cold and overcast afternoon at Tiger Field.

Douglas (5-9 conference, 7-12 overall) had a couple of positives to consider despite losing for the seventh time in nine games. For starters, the previous six losses during that stretch had been decided by 10 runs or more, including an 11-1 setback at Manogue on Tuesday.

"We lost, but this is a game we can build on," coach Don Amaral said. "We were competitive. The kids didn't roll over; they fought hard against a very good ball club. Take away a couple of mistakes and we could have won that game … but should'a, could'a, would'a."

Hinojosa pitched a six-hitter to go with nine strikeouts en route to his first seven-inning complete game of the season. The junior left-hander had a no-hitter through three innings and only allowed two walks overall against a Manogue team that remained tied for second-place in the conference standings.

"Eli pitched a great game, his best by far," Amaral said, adding that Hinojosa threw 108 pitches to finish just under the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association 110-pitch limit for one game (no more than 140 pitches or 11 innings in any four-day span).

Whitten, a 6-foot-3 senior right-hander, improved his season record to 6-0 with a performance in which he had eight strikeouts, one walk and only allowed three base runners overall.

"He's pitched like that all year," Manogue coach Charles Oppio said of Whitten, who has been a second-team all-region selection each of the last two seasons. "I haven't seen a better pitcher in the league."

Manogue (10-4, 14-8-1) scored twice in the fourth inning, aided by two errors and Dalton Scolari's RBI infield single, to break up a scoreless duel. Calvin Bailey hit a solo home run in the fifth inning and Rylan Charles tripled another run home in the seventh to add insurance for the Miners.

"This was a big win, especially the way our league is bunched up and it's always tough to win down here," Oppio said.

Douglas capitalized on its only hit in the fifth inning when Blake Murray lined a leadoff triple down the right field line and scored on a squeeze bunt by freshman Matthew Goff.

The Tigers had another opportunity in the sixth when Chris Thacker drew a leadoff walk. Whitten helped his own cause when he fielded a comebacker and combined with Josh Rolling and Charles to complete a 1-6-3 double play.

Andrew Rangel turned in a defensive gem of his own in the fourth inning when he hauled in a running catch to deep center field. Charles had just singled to lead off the inning when C.J. Hines hit a wind-aided drive that the Douglas junior ran down and caught with his back to the infield for the first out. The play became even more significant when Rolling and Scolari followed with base hits.

"Sports Center called and asked for it to use for their Top Ten," Amaral said with a wink. "Andrew has been hobbled by a sore hamstring since early in the season. It doesn't bother him coming in on balls, but that one, he had to turn and go. And he got it."

Note: The Tigers, who hosted Damonte Ranch in a key conference double header on Saturday, go back on the road Wednesday to face Wooster in a 4 p.m. conference game at Greater Nevada Field, home of the Reno Aces.