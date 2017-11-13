Tigers cheerleaders prepare for regionals

Douglas Tigers cheerleaders recently had their moment to compete against other Sagebrush Pop Warner teams as the culmination to weeks of work, cheering at local games and preparation of a routine that needs to be perfectly delivered in under three minutes.

The volume of the event was to such an extent that even with earplugs nothing was to be missed.

The Tiny Mites showed their Tiger Pride as they performed with spirit, excitement, smiles and positive memories that will be remembered for a lifetime

Coach Ashli Milligan said: "These girls worked so hard this season and it really showed when they hit the mat. The coaches and I were thrilled with their performance at the competition and with their dedication this season. I am beyond proud of them and can't wait to coach them again next year."

The Junior Pee Wee cheerleaders were victorious against the Carson City Senators and Reno Panthers as they took the Sagebrush League Champions for their Junior Pee Wee small sized division.

Coach Kelly White said about the team: "I could not be more proud of this squad. Most are new to this sport and one only had a day to learn her part, but we took the strength of the individual athletes and used that to build the strength of the unit in order achieve a common goal. It wasn't always easy, but you can see that they worked together very well. I can't wait to see them represent their community as they travel to compete in the regional and hopefully national stages."

The Junior Pee Wee cheer team is now preparing for Pacific Northwest Regional Cheer competition in Santa Clara, Calif.