Ty Jackson takes the ball to the basketball for Douglas against McQueen. Douglas picked up an impressive 61-48 win over the Lancers on Saturday. On Tuesday, the Tigers lost to Spanish Springs 67-44. The Tigers play at Wooster on Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. On Jan. 18, the Tigers travel to Galena. Douglas returns home on Jan. 22 to host Bishop Manogue at 7 p.m.