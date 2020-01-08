Tiger wrestling third at Sparks Invite

With 138.5 team points, Douglas High wrestling finished tied for third as a team at the Sparks Invite over the weekend.

Elzie Morris and Jaden Blanchard both took home gold medals in their respective 113- and 132-pound weight classes.

Morris won his final match by technical fall, while Blanchard went 4-0 with four pins.

At 195 pounds, Sam Hurley took second place with two decision wins and a pin before losing by fall in the first place match.

Mariano Herrera (182) and Vance Hickman (120) both took home fourth place for the Tigers while Hunter Morris grabbed sixth place at 106 pounds.

UP NEXT: Douglas will head into this weekend, gearing up for its home invitational Friday and Saturday.

Douglas High girls basketball sees winning streak end at hands of Spanish Springs

It took the toughest team in the north to snap the Tigers’ four-game winning streak they had put together over the holiday break.

Douglas fell behind by a couple possessions early, but stuck with the Cougars until the midway point in the second quarter.

It was at that point last year’s state semifinalists went on a 30-4 run that ended at the end of the third quarter as Spanish Springs left with a 65-36 win.

For a full recap, visit: http://www.recordcourier.com/sports

Down in San Diego, Douglas won all four of its contests in the SoCal Holiday Prep Classic, taking out San Dimas (54-42), Lincoln (58-45), Canyon Crest Academy (67-18) and Vista (55-49) in the championship.

Brooklyn Galliett, Riley Mello and Adaline Doerr all finished in double-digits in the championship game. Mello stuffed the stat sheet with a double-double, including 10 points, 12 boards, four assists and four steals.

Karris David put up 12 points and had a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double in wins over Canyon Crest and Lincoln.

Lois Tarkanian and Taylynn Kizer each dropped 13-point outings in the win over San Dimas.

UP NEXT: The Tigers (8-5) get a week of practice before opening up Sierra League play on their home floor against Wooster (6-5) Tuesday.

Douglas High boys bested by Spanish Springs

The Tigers put together a furious effort in the fourth quarter to fall to Spanish Springs, 43-36, on Tuesday evening.

Douglas trailed 31-17 to start the fourth quarter, but some desperation allowed the Tigers to finally break the seal on the basket, posting 19 points in the final quarter of play.

Cameron Swain led the way in the scoring department with 11 points followed by guard Chris Thacker, who had 10.

Dougie Hostler contributed another seven points for the Tigers in the loss.

For a full recap, visit: http://www.recordcourier.com/sports

UP NEXT: Douglas (4-9) will look to start Sierra League play with a win when the Tigers welcome Wooster (5-8) to Minden Tuesday.