Tiger tennis secures first win of season

Douglas High School boys’ tennis team won its first match of the season against Damonte Ranch on Tuesday, 12-6.

In round one, nobody lost a set for the Tigers as they jumped out to a 6-0 lead.

“Our non-starters are important part of the team,” said Douglas head coach Rod Smith. “If we can win and get as many players with little experience a chance to compete, then I’ve done my job.”

Zack Unger won all three of his sets in singles by 6-2, 6-1 and 6-0 while teammate Moises DeLeon took two of three by finals of 7-6 and 7-5.

In doubles, Josh Herup and Liam Garrison swept all three opponents they faced in convincing fashion, 6-3, 6-0 and 6-0.

Austin Sullivan and Tyler Gunderson picked up two set wins by 6-4 and 6-3 margins.

UP NEXT: Douglas (1-2) hosts Hug (0-3) today at home.

– Contributed to by Maureen Brennan, Douglas tennis team manager

Douglas girls tennis topples Damonte Ranch

Tuesday also marked Douglas girls tennis first win of the year by an 11-7 mark over Damonte Ranch.

The Tiger singles players took care of business, posting nine wins of nine sets played to help solidify the win.

Natalie Alexander, Amanda Shaffer and Ava Tarkanian all swept their singles matches.

In doubles the combo of Maggie Hutchings and Taylor Reardon picked up a 6-0 win while Paige Radelfinger and Abby Hutchings posted a 6-1 win to seal Douglas’ win.

UP NEXT: Douglas, now 1-2, will travel to Reno today to take on Hug (1-2).

Douglas sixth at first golf meet

The Douglas girls golf team finished sixth (437) at the season-opening meet at Genoa.

Leading the Tigers was Aspen Smokey with an 86. Audrey Brust of Manogue was the medalist (76).

Also counting scores for the Tigers were Ashley Tarkanian (113), Ashley Long (115) and Sophia Deleon (123).

Manogue was first with a team total of 347. Carson was fifth at 415.

Douglas boys cross country third at Nevada Twilight Classic, girls eighth

With three top 10 individual finishes Douglas boys cross country took home third place at the Nevada Twilight Classic with 87 team points, finishing behind Spanish Springs (56) and Reed (85).

Matthew Kruse was the Tigers’ top finisher, taking seventh in 13:43.

Right behind Kruse was Soma Baligad in ninth (13:45) and Cameron Battcher in 10th (13:45).

Calvin Doerr and Dominic Jackson took 35th and 42nd, respectively, for Douglas while Chad Maricich was 76th.

For the Tiger girls, Zoe Brown led the way with a 22nd place result (17:49) followed closely by Addison Gregory in 24th (17:55).

In 53rd was Sophia Maricich (20:16) while Karlyn Ponsness and Addie Berger took 58th and 59th, respectively.

Volleyball splits weekend tourney

The Douglas High girls volleyball went 2-2 at the High Sierra Invitational volleyball tournament in Reno on Saturday.

The Tigers added 2-0 wins over Rio Americano and Hilmar, but fell 2-1 to both Truckee and Central Catholic.

On Tuesday, Douglas fell to 9-5 overall on the year with a 3-0 loss to Reno.

UP NEXT: Douglas heads to McQueen (4-5) with a chance to pick up its 10th win of the season.