Tiger swimmer tops Northern 4A Region list

Douglas High's Baylee Silveira was named girls co-Swimmer of the Year on the Northern 4A all-region swimming and diving list that was announced this week.

Silveira, a sophomore, emerged as the region gold medalist in the 100-yard backstroke and 100 freestyle and first-team selections for those events at the end of her first season for the Tigers after transferring from Lubbock High in Texas. She shared co-Swimmer of the Year honors with McQueen junior Benedict Nagy (region 100 individual medley and 500 freestyle champion). Silveira also placed second in the backstroke and fourth in the freestyle at the state meet.

Two other Douglas individuals received first-team recognition: Alex Laningham as a diver and Joey Smithen in the 100 butterfly. Laningham was the region boys diving champion in 23017.

The Tigers also had two relay teams receive first-team honors, the 200 medley relay (Taylor Knowles, Jack Stevenson, Smithen and Justin LoPresto), as well as the 200 freestyle team (LoPresto, Conner Taylor, Knowles and Smithen).

The Douglas boys captured their fifth straight region team championship on May 12 in Carson City. The Tigers used overall depth to roll up 381 points to win the title. Douglas was the region gold medal team in the 200 medley relay.

Note: Shelby Koontz, who now competes for Indiana University, was honored as Northern 4A Swimmer of the Year four straight years between 2013-16.