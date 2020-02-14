Tiger skiing finishes well at Sierra-at-Tahoe

The Douglas High ski team put together a nice showing at Sierra-at-Tahoe last week.

On the boys side, Calvin Celio was the top finisher in eighth for the Tigers while Dante Luri and Mateo Luri were 11th and 16th, respectively.

Treyson Ballingham and Isaac Leigh were the next two Tigers to cross the line in 25th and 27th.

For the Douglas girls, Arianna Bilderback was the quickest finisher for the Tigers, taking 18th.

Kenadee Morrow was 24th for Douglas before Ashley Anderson and Hannah Shaw crossed the line in 33rd and 34th, respectively.