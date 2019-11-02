Tiger girls soccer clinches home playoff game

With a 2-0 win over Bishop Manogue on Thursday, the Douglas High girls soccer team took second place in the Sierra League and a home playoff game to open 4A Northern Regional play.

The Tigers will square up with McQueen (8-6-2), who Douglas beat 2-0 back on Sept. 7.

Douglas and McQueen will play Monday in Minden at 6 p.m.

The two goals for the Tigers against Bishop Manogue were scored in the first half by Vaneza Diaz and Molly Coverley.

“It means a lot,” said senior striker Madi Smalley. “I think clutching second place probably gives us a lot more confidence than we would have had if we were third. This win right before playoffs is really good for us. … I think beating the team that beat Galena gives us a boost going into the playoffs.”

Douglas ended the regular season without a loss at home, finishing with a 7-0-1 record in Minden.

“It clinches our last home game and it’s just sentimental being on the field for the last time. It’s going to be sad, but I’m excited,” said Coverley, who is also a senior.

Tiger volleyball falls on Senior Night

Douglas High volleyball faced a tough task on Senior Night, hosting Bishop Manogue.

The Miners picked up a straight-set win over the Tigers to clinch the top spot in the Sierra League.

The loss was Douglas’ last contest of the regular season and the Tigers will head to Spanish Springs (14-10) on Tuesday to start 4A Northern Region play.

“We will go back to the drawing board, … and that was my plan anyway,” said head coach Suzi Townsell.

Douglas will lose Anna Bertolone, Ciera Schinzing, Olivia Johnson, Meika Cole and Jolene Votel when the season concludes.

“They’re an amazing group of girls who’ve played a lot of volleyball, been around them for a long time with volleyball,” said Townsell. “I can’t wait to see success at the next level, whatever they’re going to choose. They’re just amazing kids.”

Tarkanian’s regional tournament run comes to a close

Ava Tarkanian, the last remaining Tiger in the 4A Northern Nevada Regional Competition, succumbed to fellow freshman Melissa Merkle of Galena 6-0, 6-0 Thursday at Bishop Manogue High. “Ava battled hard and had some early success, having earned game points in each of the first three games of the match, but Melissa came back each time and then put on a tennis clinic to make a statement that she has come to play,” said Douglas head coach Dan Hannah.

The loss for Tarkanian came in the quarterfinals of the singles tournament.

Douglas boys tennis season concludes

Zach Unger and James Jenks, the last remaining members of the Tiger tennis team in regional singles play, both fell in the second round Wednesday.

Christian Carlson of Reed took down Unger by a 6-3, 6-2 final while Jenks fell 6-1, 6-0 to the No. 3 seed from Reno, Jeffrey Rinehart.

Liam Garrison and Joshua Herup also fell in the second round of the 4A regional doubles tournament to Ian Chamberlin and Gabe Galvez of Reno by a 6-2, 6-1 final.

Douglas boys soccer ties with Carson to end season

The Douglas High boys soccer team had its season come to a close with a 1-1 draw against rival Carson Wednesday.

The Tigers end the year with a 1-15-4 overall record and a 1-7-3 mark in Sierra League games.

Douglas will lose five seniors to graduation in captain Camden Brown, Juan Ortiz, Lucas Flores, Alexander Villasenor and Alfredo Tortoledo Serrano.