Tiger girls littered on all-Sierra League teams

Douglas High school girls soccer was represented well on the all-Sierra League teams announced Tuesday, as expected for a squad still alive in the state tournament.

Senior Tiger striker Madi Smalley took home the highest honors, being named the 2019 Sierra League Offensive Player of the Year after she posted a team-high 17 goals to go alongside 11 assists.

Smalley’s goal tally was the third most in the league behind Galena’s Bella Flocchini (38) and Camryn Lummus (19).

Along with Smalley, nine other members of the Tigers made their way onto the all-league teams.

Four of those nine were awarded first team all-Sierra League honors in Molly Coverley, Devi Schwartz, Kennedy Cole an Amelia Cochran.

As a midfielder Coverley wasn’t a consistent goal scorer, ending the year with three goals, but that wasn’t the main mission of the senior – who also netted the game-winning penalty kick to clinch Douglas’ state tournament berth.

Coverley’s ability to cover large swaths of ground and force turnovers she could move forward is where the outgoing senior excelled.

Schwartz spent most of her time in the midfield where she netted seven goals and had 11 assists. Cochran, who also earned first-team honors, was the Tigers’ leading passer in posting 17 assists over the course of the season – the second most in the Sierra League.

Douglas fullback Kennedy Cole was a big reason as to why the Tigers posted 11 shutouts in 2019. On top of her defensive play, Cole also put the ball in the back of the net four times for Douglas over the course of the season.

Picking up second team honors for the Tigers were Vaneza Diaz and Bailey Rozier.

Diaz ended the season tied with Schwartz as Douglas’ second-leading scorer behind Smalley with seven goals while also adding 12 assists over the season.

The senior forward showed her ability to get a foot on nearly anything in the box over the course of the year, racking up points.

Rozier was also given second team consideration as a midfielder for Douglas this season. The sophomore had a goal and an assist in her first season as the varsity level.

Picking up honorable mention nods were Hailey Christensen, Arianna Bilderback and goalkeeper Madelyn VonAhsen.

Christensen and Bilderback both earned their all-league looks as defenders for the Tigers while VonAhsen helped lead Douglas in net all season, making three crucial saves in penalty kicks of the regional semifinal to get the Tigers into the state tournament.

Douglas boys put two on all-league squad

Ricardo Diaz led the way for the Tiger boys all-league selections, securing first team honors for his play this season.

The junior captain served as a defender for Douglas this season and will return next year looking to put his name back on the all-league team.

Also earning honors for the Tiger boys was midfielder Camden Brown.