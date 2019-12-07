Tiger girls fall to Foothill

Douglas High girls basketball was able to rebound in the fourth quarter of its 48-30 loss to Foothill Thursday night, but the Tigers dug too deep a hole in the first three quarters.

Douglas trailed 28-11 at the half and was outscored 18-5 in the third quarter before besting Foothill 14-2 in the fourth quarter.

Lois Tarkanian led the Tigers with a team-high 10 points on 4-of-7 shooting while Riley Mello posted five points, seven rebounds and four steals in the loss.

UP NEXT: Douglas (1-1) will go to Spanish Springs High School over the weekend to take on Fernley (1-0) and Elko (0-1).

