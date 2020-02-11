Tiger girls fall on Senior Night

Douglas High girls basketball got the offense to click in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to surmount a comeback as Damonte Ranch left Minden Tuesday with a 43-36 win.

The win moves the Tigers to 5-4 in Sierra League play, putting Douglas even with Carson after the Senators bested Wooster Tuesday night.

Friday’s matchup between the two schools will decide who takes third in the league standings and who will be fourth.

Prior to Tuesday night’s matchup the Tigers honored their lone senior, Taylynn Kizer, on Senior Night.

Fourth quarter outburst

After going 6-of-26 from the floor in the first three quarters, unofficially, Douglas put up 20 points in the final quarter against the Mustangs.

The Tigers started the fourth down 26-16, but a runner through the lane and a triple from Lois Tarkanian on back-to-back possessions brought the Tigers within five, 26-21.

The Mustangs responded with a 7-0 run of their own to push the gap back to double-digits after a corner 3-pointer and a layup off a steal.

Douglas used two trips to the free throw line to pull within eight, but Damonte Ranch continued to counter.

A Tarkanian 3-pointer followed by two Riley Mello free throws and an interior basket from Brooklyn Galliett brought new life to the Tigers, who trailed 35-32 with three minutes to play in regulation.

“I thought we attacked better. (We) got to the rim and shot free throws,” said Douglas head coach Brian Mello. “We just got to play with that urgency from the get go.”

However, another crucial 7-0 run from the Mustangs allowed Damonte Ranch to regain a double-digit advantage, which kept Douglas at bay until the final horn sounded.

Offensive miscues

In the opening three quarters the Tigers’ offense couldn’t quite find consistency between the five athletes on the floor.

Douglas trailed by just six, 18-12, at the halftime intermission, but came out of the break still cold from the floor.

Damonte Ranch got comfortable taking its time on offense in the second half, often drawing out possessions and forcing the Tigers to come out and pressure before looking into the paint for a basket.

The Tigers’ defense continued to keep the Mustangs off the scoreboard in the third quarter, allowing just eight points.

“Our girls love playing defense. We didn’t get help side enough to jump that pass,” said Mello. “It just felt like we were a second late on it.”

However, on the other end of the floor the Tigers were just 1-of-7 from the field in the third quarter.

“Damonte played good defense. It’s nothing that we weren’t expecting or haven’t seen before. We just didn’t execute,” said Mello.

What was a 12-12 game midway through the second quarter turned into a 26-16 lead in favor of the Mustangs by the end of the third quarter.

Kizer ended her Senior Night with 12 points while Lois Tarkanian matched her point total with 12 of her own.

UP NEXT: Douglas (13-9, 5-4 in the Sierra League) travels north Friday evening to take on Carson (15-7, 5-4). The winner of that contest will secure the third seed in the Sierra League standings while the loser will take fourth.

“We have to be ready to go. It all comes down to that now,” Mello said of Friday’s matchup. Carson won the first meeting between the two teams, 47-33.