Tiger girls basketball maintains perfect league record with win over Galena

A 14-2 third quarter run served as the difference Friday evening as Douglas High girls basketball moved to 2-0 in Sierra League play with a 48-29 win over Galena.

The Tigers led by seven points, 22-15, out of the halftime intermission and proceed to score 12 unanswered points, catapulting out in front 34-15 midway through the third quarter.

The run started in part due to Douglas switching to a three-quarter trapping press defense, which forced several turnovers and resulted in quick buckets.

Riley Mello got the first steal and layup of the second half before Adaline Doerr secured an offensive rebound and hit Mello in the corner for a triple on the Tigers’ next possession.

It was Taylynn Kizer’s turn to assist Mello on Douglas’ next possession hitting her fellow team captain for an inside basket and giving the Tigers a 30-15 lead.

Mello dished out an assist herself on Douglas’ next bucket, finding Brooklyn Galliett underneath the hoop for a layup out of a Galena timeout.

Galliett scored the next bucket in transition thanks to an outlet pass from Kizer as Douglas expanded its lead to 34-15 with 4:06 remaining in the third quarter. Galliett ended the night with seven points while Kizer had 12.

“They actually wanted to try something different and I said ‘let’s try it,’” said Douglas head coach Brian Mello of the trapping defense. “That’s one thing I love about this team is they are willing to take those risks.”

The Tigers maintained their double-digit lead the rest of the night as Mello scored nine points and Campbell Dedmon added seven of her own.

In Douglas’ first two league games of the season, the Tigers have managed to allow just 34 points combined between their two opponents.

The tenacious defense is something that will be relied upon heavily as Douglas hits a tough three-game stretch featuring Bishop Manogue (11-3), Damonte Ranch (7-6) and Carson (11-4).

“Everybody just does their job. We don’t necessarily need somebody to steal the ball,” said coach Mello. “We just try to make teams uncomfortable.”

The Tigers may not need steals, but forcing opposing turnovers has been a big part of Douglas’ quick start in Sierra League play.

With a tough stretch awaiting, coach Mello and company know there are a few things Douglas still needs to cleanup as it runs through the back half – and most important part – of its schedule.

It didn’t hurt the Tigers Friday night, but finishing around the rim will be crucial as each upcoming league game determines potential postseason seeding.

“We have to be solid around the rim. Those are automatic points,” said Mello. “I think Galena did a good job of being aggressive and I think it caught us by surprise a little bit.”

UP NEXT: The win moves Douglas to 10-5 overall on the year as the Tigers will travel to both Bishop Manogue and Damonte Ranch next week