Tiger girls basketball fends off Reed at home

Reed girls basketball made it a little interesting at the end, but Douglas High held off the Raiders for the Tigers’ second win of the season on their home floor.

The 48-42 final in favor of Douglas told the story about portions of the contest, but by the middle of the fourth quarter the Tigers had pushed their lead to 13, 48-35.

Early in the fourth, Douglas led 38-26, but back-to-back 3-pointers from the Raiders cut the Tigers’ lead in half.

Douglas was quick to respond as Taylynn Kizer drove the lane on the Tigers’ ensuing possession and lofted a floater to make it 40-32.

Karris David snagged an offense rebound and secured a putback basket to make it a 10-point Tiger lead. Free throws from David and Riley Mello made it 44-32 after a second technical foul was called on the Raiders’ head coach.

A minute later, Mello deposited two free throws to push the Tiger lead to 48-35.

However, the Raiders didn’t roll over, picking up a couple of free points at the charity stripe and a triple from Reagan Kumle to make it 48-40.

Reed added a layup to make it 48-42 in the remaining seconds, but Douglas was able to keep the Raiders from getting any closer.

“I think defensively we had some breakdowns that were uncharacteristic of us,” said Douglas head coach Brian Mello. “That’s on me. I have to do a better job. Late game, I think we were pleased with where we were at, instead of trying to get to that next level.”

An early season game just prior to winter break gave coach Mello another look at some of the areas for improvement for the Tigers over the break and into 2020.

Offensively, Douglas did a lot of things well against the Raiders.

The Tigers were able to get the ball inside when they needed to and also turned to the outside game when it was necessary.

Douglas grabbed plenty of offensive rebounds, but sometimes struggled to finish off possessions with points.

“I love the way that we shared the ball,” said Mello. “We missed some easy layups. We missed open threes. I’m fine with that (because) we’re getting wide open looks. … I’m pleased with our overall offense.”

Riley Mello was the Tigers’ top outside shooter, knocking down four triples on her way to a team-high 19 points from the floor.

David ended the evening with nine points for the Tigers, seven of which came in the second half.



Opening 16 minutes

Brooklyn Galliett put up eight points in the first half on her way to a 10-point outing for the Tigers.

Two of Galliett’s baskets came during a Douglas 10-0 run in the second quarter that allowed the Tigers to jump out to a double-digit lead.

After a defensive steal, Kizer scrambled for a loose ball and still managed to pass to a streaking Lois Tarkanian for an easy layup.

Galliett put in the next basket off an assist from Adaline Doerr to make it 14-11 Douglas.

Mello followed with consecutive 3-pointers from the wing and Galliett finished off a steal and assist from David to swing things in favor of the Tigers, 22-13, late in the half.

Reed was able to make it a two-possession contest in the third quarter, but Douglas kept the Raiders from getting any closer.

UP NEXT: Douglas (4-3) heads to McQueen in the morning (Saturday) to take on a tough 6-1 Lancer squad.

