Tiger football looks to stay perfect

Douglas and Reno high schools are set to collide on the football field Friday night as both teams currently sit with an unblemished 2-0 record early on in the year.

Tiger running back Trevor Kruger enters with 346 yards rushing and eight touchdowns on the ground, but he will see a running back of a similar caliber on the other side Friday.

Reno boasts a senior in its backfield in Drue Worthen (No. 5) who has proved just as effective this season, carrying the rock for 443 yards and five touchdowns in the Huskies first two wins.

“We believe that 11 guys have to get to the ball… It’s something we’ve preached. I mean we’ve worked our butts off on this and these kids have bought in. To be honest with you, the last couple of years we had nowhere to go but up,” said Douglas head coach Ernie Monfiletto after the Tigers’ win over Hug.

The defensive test will play true on both sides of the ball, as Reno has allowed just seven points in its two games played this season.

Defensively, the Huskies are led by a multitude of seniors who have shown their ability to fly around the field.

Seniors Mick Carey (No. 44) and Taskar Eason (No. 15) have combined for 45 tackles in two games while Carey also has a sack to his name.

Another Reno senior, Jack Comcowich (No. 13), has two interceptions to go with his 13 tackles on the year.

“I think the kids are on their way up defensively. (This) week is a real test. The Huskies aren’t going to come in here and lay down because the Tigers beat the Hawks and the Dragons of Sonoma,” said Monfiletto.

The Huskies haven’t gone to the air much, but when they have it has shown Reno’s vulnerability.

In 22 pass attempts between two quarterbacks, the Huskies have tossed four interceptions to one touchdown while completing 50 percent of their passes.

For Douglas, establishing the ground game will be important, but Monfiletto feels the Tigers can use weapons all over the field to slice through the Reno defense.

“We focus on running the football and fortunately we’ve got people who are threats on the outside,” said Monfiletto.

Cameron Swain established his presence on the outside with 148 yards receiving on four catches, two of which went for six points.

It’s a matchup that has been controlled by Reno this decade as the Huskies have taken down the Tigers in each meeting between the two programs since 2012.