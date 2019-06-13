Tice weekend coming up

The ninth annual Mike Tice Annual Charity Weekend “For the Kids” will be held June 28 through 30 at the Carson Valley Inn and Genoa Lakes Golf Club.

An event featuring music, food and a brewfest will be held from 4:45 to 9 p.m. June 28. VIP early access costs 45 and general admission is $25.

Uncle Kracker will be featured in concert on June 29. Tickets start at $39. Both the June 28 event and Uncle Kracker concert will be held at TJ’s Corral.

The Mike Tice Charity Golf Tournament will be held June 30.

Inclusive weekend packages are available at discounted rates. For information visit http://www.miketiceforthekids.com or call 775-882-8820.

Tice is a retired NFL coach who was the offensive line coach for the Oakland Raiders. He served as the Minnesota Vikings head coach from 2002 to 2005.

AYSO fall soccer signups

Carson Valley AYSO Region 318 registration for fall soccer is now open.

Visit http://www.cvayso.org to register or for information, or come on any of the following dates for in-person registration. All dates are at the Douglas County Community Center.

Saturday, June 15, noon to 3 p.m. in the CVMC room; Tuesday, June 18, 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the ceramics room; Thursday, June 20, 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the ceramics room.

New Carson Valley AYSO sweatshirts will also be available for sale. If you have never signed up for AYSO before, bring a birth certificate. Interested in coaching or refereeing, contact Tami Anderson at coach@cvayso.org for detailed information. All training is provided and free.

Essary Wins CV President’s Cup

The 36 hole Carson Valley Men’s Golf Club President’s Cup was won by Dan Essary with a net score of minus 13 on Sunday. The sum of the best net score on each hole determined the final score.

Nick Sutter was second with net minus 10, followed by Sandy Martin with a net minus 7 and Augie Martinez with a net minus 5. There was a four-way tie for fifth place at minus 4 which included Larry Rutledge, Neil Notley, Charles Poe and Frank Ramirez. Fred Coons, Brian Smithwick and Dennis Patterson tied for ninth place with a net score of minus 3.

The closest to the pin contest was won by Sandy Martin on Hole No. 1, Nick Sutter on Hole No. 17 and Garry Louie on Hole No. 18.