Throwers set pace for Tigers to start season

Meleeah McKown led a team sweep of the girls throwing events on Friday afternoon when the Douglas Tigers opened their track and field season at a Northern 4A conference meet in Sparks.

Douglas swept the top four places in the girls shot put and went 1-2-3 in the discus to help the Tigers finish second as a team at Reed High School.

The Tigers' girls finished second by a 105-79 margin behind Reed during the four-way meet. The Tigers' boys finished fourth with 13.3 points.

McKown, a sophomore, captured first-place in the shot put (30-6) and discus (104-4) under winter-like conditions against Reno, Hug and Reed. Teammates Kindra Ruckman (30-1), Karla Sanchez (29-5) and Laurel Broderdorf (26-8) went 2-3-4 in the shot put. Ruckman (100-3) and Sanchez (88-4) also placed second and third respectively in the discus.

One inch separated Madilynne Cox and Kayla Provost as they swept the top two spots in the girls long jump with respective marks of 14-11 and 14-10. Provost also placed third in the high jump with a 4-8 clearance.

Sophia Bottino, Kyla Hinnant, Madison Smalley and Macey Weston combined to win the 4×800 relay in 1:54.69. Faye Fournier, Kyla Hinnant, Peyton Miller and Madison Smalley placed second in the 4×100 relay with a time of 54.65, losing by a fraction to Reno (54.60).

Maya Smith placed second in the 1,600 (5:53.91) and 800 (2:41.61). Both races were won by Reno's Mikayla Shults, who has signed to run for the University of Nevada. Shults and Smith placed third and fourth respectively in the 800 last year at the region championships.

Hannah Carr and Isabelle Perkins placed third and fourth in the 300-meter low hurdles with respective times of 56.79 and 56.98.

Freshman Megan Veil placed third in the 200 (28.24) and fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (18.84).

Bottino also placed fourth in the 400 (1:07.46) and the 100 (13.66).

In the boys competition, Douglas placed second in the 4×200 relay as Race Coman, Luke Gansberg, Brendyn Hoag and Kody Gray ran 1:38.90. Earlier, the same quartet placed second in the 4×100 in 47.13.

Junior Nathan Van Wagenen tied for fifth in the triple jump with a personal best mark of 37-5 and sophomore Patrick Larsen placed sixth in the shot put (37-6).

Freshman Tyler Gunderson placed fifth in the 200 (24.31) while sophomore Matthew Kruse placed fifth in the 800 (2:24.17) and eighth in the 1,600 (5:18.55).

The Tigers are scheduled to compete at another conference meet on Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at McQueen High in Reno.

SIERRA LUTHERAN OPENER

Peyton Hedwall set personal records to win the shot put (45-5½) and discus (121-4) and Jared Marchegger cruised to a win in the 1,600 (4:53.69) to lead Sierra Lutheran in its season-opening meet against Silver Stage in Silver Springs.

The Falcons won the 4×400 and 4×800 relay races, and finished second in the 4×100 and 4×200 relays.

Bret Walker was second in the shot (41-7½) and second in the discus (114-3½). Grant Goins placed second in the high jump at 5-6 and third in the 100 at 12.24.

Rachel Hall took first-place the 100 hurdles with a time of 19.02.

The Falcons won the girls 4×200 relay and were third in the 4×100 relay.