Three Tigers strike tournament gold

Jaden Blanchard, Andrew Williams and Blake Murray wrestled their way to individual gold medals and very nearly put the Douglas Tigers over the top to keep the Carson Valley Invitational team championship at home this past weekend.

Murray won the 195-pound weight and the tournament's Outstanding Upper Weight Wrestler award, while Blanchard and Williams won their respective 113- and 132-pound classes during competition held on Friday and Saturday at Douglas High School.

At the end of the day, though, Fernley prevailed in a three-way race for the team championship that came right down to the wire. Fernley produced key wins in the 220- and heavyweight divisions to secure the title by a single point over host-Douglas. The Vaqueros finished with 155.5 points, followed by the Tigers with 154.5 and Yerington with 151.5 in the 12-team standings.

Yerington came into the championship and consolation bracket finals nine points ahead of Douglas and 12 points ahead of Fernley.

Douglas coach Jacob Fair was not disappointed in the team's performance after the Tigers finished as the runner-up in their own tournament for the second year in a row.

"It was a total team effort," Fair said. "The team wanted to come out and made a statement, all the way down to Jaden Blanchard, our 113-pounder, and even Wyatt Grisell, our 106-pounder, who won his first match of the season (on Friday)."

Murray pinned three straight opponents to earn his second Carson Valley tournament title in three years, capped by a win in 2:47 over Bishop Manogue's Lincoln Hauck. Murray improved his season record to 17-3 (124-28 for his career at Douglas).

Later, the Douglas senior received his second Outstanding Wrestler award of the season (the other was at Lowry's Cody Louk Invitational).

Though unseeded, Blanchard pinned four straight opponents to win the 113-pound title. The Douglas sophomore pinned No. 1 seed Logan Galvin of Yerington in 2:07 of the quarterfinals and then only needed 54 seconds to pin No. 2 seed Gavin Breen of South Tahoe in the finals.

"Jaden pinned everyone he faced, and three of them were up on the (medal) podium with him," Fair said. "And A.W. (Williams) had a great day for us."

Also for Douglas, Chad Singer captured second-place at 170 pounds. Gabe Wetzel and Chris Merritt placed third in their 152- and 160-pound divisions. Shane Trivitt also placed fourth at 138 pounds.

Singer, who started as a No. 4 seed, earned his berth in the finals with a 14-6 victory against South Tahoe's Jose Leon, a third-place medalist last season at the 3A state tournament. The Douglas junior wasn't as fortunate in his championship match, however, when he was pinned in the opening minute by Marcel Poracky of Churchill County. Poracky is a transfer who last season placed fourth at the South Carolina 3A state tournament for Battery Creek and before that wrestled for Carrollton, Ohio.

Merritt won his consolation final by fall in 39 seconds over Ethan Hansen of Spanish Springs and Wetzel won by a 6-3 decision over Churchill County's Blaine Aicher.

"Our kids wrestled with a lot of heart yesterday and today," Fair said of the Tigers, who will compete Thursday and Friday at the Sierra Nevada Classic in Reno. "All of the work they're doing in the wrestling room is paying off."

Churchill County junior Sean McCormick received the Outstanding Lower Weight Wrestler award after an 18-6 victory against Brandon McCraney of Sparks. McCormick, a two-time state champion and third-place finisher at the recent Reno Tournament of Champions, improved his season record to 16-1.

The best match of the gold medal round came at 145 pounds, where Yerington senior Cade Draper held off previously unbeaten Anthony Rosas, a Bishop Manogue sophomore, for an 8-6 victory. Draper is a two-time 2A state champion with 165 career wins. Rosas is now 13-1 this season.