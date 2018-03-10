Three Tigers named first-team all-league

Ashlynn Campbell, Hannah Carr and Alexa Moss were first-team selections on the recently announced all-Sierra League girls basketball team.

Campbell, a 5-foot-9 senior wing player, Carr, a 5-11 junior forward, and Moss, a 5-4 junior point guard, were veteran players and key contributors for a Douglas team that finished second in the Sierra League with a 9-7 record (13-15 overall). All three received first-team all-league and all-region recognition in a vote of coaches. Campbell played three varsity seasons at Layton High in Utah — including played in 21 games as a sophomore in 2015-16 for the Layton Lancers on their way to a 25-0 record and Utah 5A state championship — while Carr and Moss have been in the Douglas starting lineup each of the last three seasons.

Hailey Hughes, a 6-foot junior post player, was named to the second-team while Madi Smalley, a 5-9 sophomore forward, received honorable mention recognition.

After having her junior season at Layton High in Utah end abruptly in early January 2017 due to a torn ACL, Campbell came back this season to provide an offensive spark. Campbell ended her season on an upbeat note on Feb. 13 when she scored 17 points in a 63-38 loss against the Reno Huskies to open the Northern 4A Region Tournament. Reno went on to win the region title.

She had some other noteworthy performances, including 18 points for the Tigers in their regular season-ending 45-25 win at Carson. Campbell capped a pivotal 12-2 run over the final 3:51 of the first quarter run when she sank back-to-back 3-pointers from the top of the key and beat the buzzer with a jumper.

"No. 42 is a really good player," Carson coach Melissa Larsen said of Campbell. "She's a great shooter."

Campbell also produced a school single-game record seven 3-pointers on Feb. 2 to lead Douglas past Wooster. She shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc in the second half and finished with a career-high 27 points.

Note: The Douglas girls finished No. 4 in the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association state academic rankings with a 3.68 team grade point average. On the boys side, Douglas finished No. 7 with a 3.63 grade point average.