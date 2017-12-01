Taylor runs in conference finals

Here's a breakdown of Carson Valley athletes who have graduated from high school and now compete in college:

CROSS COUNTRY

AMBER TAYLOR — William Jessup University (Rocklin, Calif.), 2014 Douglas graduate: Taylor closed the book on four cross country seasons at William Jessup as the team's No. 3 runner and 27th overall at the Golden State Athletic Conference Championships on Nov. 4 in Rocklin. She ran 20:58 in the 5,000-meter race at Johnson Springview Park. The Warriors finished fourth as a team. Taylor, a business major, joined teammate and fellow Douglas graduate, K.D. Dehnert, to earn Golden State Athletic Conference Scholar-Athletes and Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes recognition. Dehnert is carrying a major in Christian leadership.

BASKETBALL

CORRYNE MILLETT — College of Saint Mary (Omaha, Neb.), 2015 Douglas graduate: Millett had 10 points and five rebounds for the Flames in a 74-69 Great Plains Athletic Conference defeat on Nov. 21 at home against Dordt College (Iowa). The 6-foot-1 junior forward shot 3-for-5 from the field. Saint Mary is scheduled to play in California later this month when Menlo College hosts the Peninsula Classic on Dec. 29-30 in Atherton.

JAMES HERRICK — Sacramento State, 2014 Douglas graduate: Herrick had two points and one rebound for the Hornets in their 89-52 loss on Thanksgiving night against San Diego State at the Wooden Legacy Tournament in Fullerton, Calif.

Editor's note: Please send an email to Dave Price at dprice@recordcourier.com if a student-athlete has been left out.