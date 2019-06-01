Tahoe Youth 5K race set

The Tahoe Youth and Family Services Run, Jog and Walk For Youth in Crisis will be held on June 8.

Race day check-in and late registration will be held from 7-7:50 a.m. at Walgreens at the corner of Waterloo and Highway 395 in Gardnerville.

The race begins at 8:10 a.m. The finish line will be at the Lampe Park tennis courts. All racers will receive a race participation token.

Registration can be done at the Old Town Center — Tahoe Youth and Family Services office, at 1512 U.S. Highway 395, Suite 3, Gardnerville. Online registration closes at 4 p.m. June 7. For more information visit http://www.tahoeyouth.org or call 775-782-4202.

Cost is $30 for the 5K for 18 ad above and $40 the day of the race. Cost is $10 for the 5K for under 18 and $15 the day of the race.

Pre-race packets can be picked up from 4 to 7 p.m. June 7 at the TYFS office.

Volleyball skills classes to be offered

Volleyball skills classes will be offered for grades three through eighth from June 17 through 20 at the Douglas County Community Center.

A beginner class will be held for third through fifth grades. The class is for those with limited experience.

An intro to competition class will be held for fourth through sixth grades and an intermediate class will be held for fifth through seventh grades and an advanced class will be held for sixth through eighth grades.

The intro to competition class is for younger players with some basic knowledge of volleyball skills, the intermediate class is for those who have a couple years of recreation league experience who would like to improve and potentially try out for club or middle school teams and the advanced class are for experienced players preparing for club and middle school tryouts in November and December.

Grade levels are a suggestion only, based on 2019-2020 school year grade level. Beginner and intro classes will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. each day and intermediate and advanced classes will be held from 9:30 to 11:30.

Register at the Douglas County Community Center, 1329 Waterloo Lane, Gardnerville 89410 or call 775-782-5500, option 1. Those attending the classes should bring knee pads, court shoes, dress appropriate for volleyball and water bottle.

Dan Hannah will be the instructor. Cost is $125 per student.