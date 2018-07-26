Tahoe Tennis Classic is for all ages

ZEPHYR COVE – Dominic Mushines isn't worried about playing men half his age and then some. There's something to be said for experience.

That's what the 84-year-old will be counting on when he takes to the courts at Zephyr Cove Tennis Club this week for the 35th annual Tahoe Tennis Classic.

"I'm not nervous at all. I've outgrown that," the Genoa Lakes resident said. "I will go do the best I can and have fun."

He's partnering with Ross Rittiman of Zephyr Cove. They'll be playing in the 140-plus division. Together their ages have to be at least 140.

While Mushines admits he's lost a step, he knows patience and experience can give him an edge. He's hoping Rittiman will bring the speed.

In the four-day classic, which starts Thursday, Mushines and Rittiman are guaranteed two matches — just like the other 240-plus competitors.

With the temperature supposed to be in the 80s this week, Mushines isn't worried about the heat affecting him because he spends half the year in Palm Springs.

The tournament runs July 26-29. There's no fee to watch.

For more information, go online. https://www.zctennis.com/tahoe-classic-tournament/.