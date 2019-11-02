Tahoe-Douglas Elks host free-throw contest today

Tahoe-Douglas Elks are throwing their annual Free Throw Contest today.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the first age bracket contests begin at 10 a.m. The contest will be held at the Douglas County Community Center Gym. This is a national Elks event with the finals to be held in Chicago on April 18. The contest is open to all boys and girls ages 8-13 as of April 1, 2020.

There is no charge.

Call Gary Wendt at (775) 265-6136 with questions.

Carson Valley Men’s Golf Club results

The Carson Valley Men’s Golf Club held an individual stroke play tournament on Sunday.

Jim Howard won Flight A with a net score of 65 followed by Bill King with a net 68. Chris Willing and Frank Ramirez tied with a net 71.

Flight B was won by Bruce Sanford with a net score of 71. He was ahead of Brick Ludington with a net 74, and Roger Hala with a net 75.

Matthew Budjako won Flight C with a net 69 followed by Jim Gerlacher with a net 71 and a three-way tie for third by Paul Lockwood, Gary Carston and John Pearson with 73.

The closest to the pin contest was won by Jim Gerlacher on Hole #1, Brick Ludington on Hole #17 and Dan Essary on Hole #18.