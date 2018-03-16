Successful conference opener for Tigers

Amanda Hoffman hit a three-run homer and the Douglas High softball team scored five runs in the fifth inning on its way to a 7-6 Northern 4A win at McQueen on Thursday afternoon.

The fifth inning rally enabled Douglas (1-0 league, 4-1 overall) to break up a 2-all struggle in the conference opener for both teams. McQueen (0-1, 1-4) answered with four runs in the bottom half of the fifth before Douglas sophomore Deztiny Vaughn came on to pitch in relief and slam the door shut on a cold and windy day in northwest Reno.

Mackenzie Brixey and Jasmine McNinch reached base on back-to-back bunt singles to lead off the Tigers' fifth inning rally, Alyssa Smokey singled the go-ahead run home and Hoffman followed with her three-run homer to center field. Bailey Walter and Chloie Pratt hit successive doubles with two outs to account for the final Douglas run.

Hoffman pitched 4.2 innings to pick up the win and Vaughn retired seven straight batters to earn credit for the save. Hoffman allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits with two strikeouts and three walks.

McQueen's four-run rally in the fifth inning, highlighted by Lauren Zimmerman's two-out, two-run homer that made it 7-6. Vaughn came on at that point and rang up a called strike-three to retire the side.

Douglas tied the score 2-all with one run in the fourth inning as Hoffman drew a walk, advanced when Casey Peck singled and scored on Pratt's single. Brixey hit a one-out home run in the third inning to tie the score at 1-all.

Douglas collected seven runs on 10 hits against McQueen sophomore Rylie Miller, a first-team all-region pitcher last year. Brixie hit 3-for-4, Hoffman 2-for-3 and Pratt 2-for-4 with two RBI.

McQueen scored once in the first inning and had a second run cut down at home on a throw from McNinch in right field to Pratt, the Tigers' senior catcher.

The Tigers will be at home on Thursday to take on high-powered Spanish Springs in a key 3:45 p.m. conference contest.