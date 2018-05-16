Student-athletes recognized at 14th Molly Youth Awards

The 14th annual Molly Youth Awards held at the Carson Valley Inn honored outstanding Douglas County student-athletes and celebrated the memory of Douglas High School student-athlete Molly Lahlum.

Forty award winners were recognized for their academic achievement, athletic participation and community service excellence by Me-for-Incredible-Youth, Inc. (MEFIYI).

Two $1,000 George and Josie Graham Memorial Scholarship Scholarships were awarded to Douglas High seniors, Jake Houghton, who will attend the University of Nevada, and Alexandra DeMaranville Robinson, who plans to play volleyball at William Jessup University (Rocklin, Calif.). Douglas seniors Sean Dunkelman, who is committed to University of Colorado (Boulder), and Kelsey Carlson, who is headed to the University of Nevada, were both awarded $500 scholarships.

The event was presented by MEFIYI staff JoJo and Suzi Townsell, along with advisory members Mike McLaughlin, Bryan Oland, Brad Fiene, Alicia Main, Dan Dykes and Christy Nolting.

Douglas High School sophomore Olivia Johnson and freshman Cameron Swain announced all 2018 honorees and the evening included a presentation by Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School 8th grader Sofia DeLange.

MEFIYI recognized The E.L. Cord Foundation, Robert R. Banks Foundation, Robert Z. Hawkins Foundation, Professional Athletes Foundation, NFL Foundation, Heavenly-Vail Resorts, Inc. and John Ben Snow Memorial Trust for their continued support of our Northern Nevada student-athletes.

JoJo Townsell extended the gratitude of MEFIYI to Mary Lahlum and the Lahlum Family, event sponsors Carson Valley Inn, RAMAC Industries and The Record-Courier, "who make the Molly Youth Awards a special night for our honored guests and their families."