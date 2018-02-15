Stubborn Tigersfall to Cougars

For three quarters on Wednesday night, the stubborn Douglas Tigers stayed within striking distance of top-seeded Spanish Springs during their first-round Northern 4A Region Tournament boys basketball contest in Sparks.

Jalen Townsell and the Cougars embarked on a run to start the fourth quarter, however, and then rode that momentum to a 69-52 victory against Douglas.

With the loss, Douglas (8-18 overall record) closes the book on its season with a measure of consolation after dropping an 86-53 regular season decision on Dec. 12 in Minden.

Spanish Springs (22-5 overall) has won 10 of its last 11 games and plays at home in the region semifinals against Galena tonight at 5:30 p.m.

Townsell scored a game-high 23 points on 10-of-19 shooting from the field to lead the High Desert League champion Cougars offensively against the Tigers. In addition to his point production, the 6-foot-7 senior added nine rebounds, four assists and three steals to his all-around performance.

Douglas stayed within 19-12 when Kane Hoyopatubbi sank two of three free throws at the end of the first quarter

The Tigers trailed 40-30 at halftime and 53-43 after three quarters, only to see Spanish Springs embark on a 14-2 run to start the fourth.

Jason Gray had 12 points, including a pair of 3 balls, to lead Douglas offensively. Ian Ozolins contributed nine points and nine rebounds. Hunter Morris, Brady Rodina and Hoyopatubbi chipped in six points each and Andrew Collins five. Nine players scored for Douglas overall.

The Tigers were hindered offensively by 23 turnovers, however, they did shoot 42 percent from the floor (19-for-45) as a team.

Leo Grass also scored 14 and Dante Craig 11 for Spanish Springs.

In other first-round games on Wednesday, Galena defeated Reed, 71-51, Reno defeated Damonte Ranch, 60-47, and Bishop Manogue defeated McQueen, 76-52.

Reno will square off against Manogue in the other semifinal tonight at 7:15 p.m.

Two Northern 4A region championship games will be played Saturday at Spanish Springs, with the girls game set to start at 4 p.m., followed by the boys final at 6. Each of the Northern finalists will advance to the NIAA 4A State Tournament on Feb. 22-23 at Lawlor Events Center in Reno.

In other prep basketball playoff action, the Northern 1A Region semifinals and finals will be played today and Saturday in Reno. The girls championship game is scheduled for noon and the boys game at 2 p.m. on Saturday at North Valleys High School. The top two teams from the North will move on to the 1A state tournament on Feb. 23-24 at Lawlor.

The Northern 2A and 3A regionals are being played this weekend in Elko.