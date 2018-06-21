Youth volleyball clinics set

Dan Hannah and Rick Jenkins are leading volleyball skills clinics that to help players ranging from beginners through high school.

The first session will be held on July 9-12 and the second session on July 30-Aug. 2 at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center. Participants will be divided into three levels: Beginners, for fourth-through sixth graders, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at a cost of $50; intermediate/advanced, for seventh and eighth graders, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at $125; and high school, for ninth-10th graders, from 12:30-2:30 p.m. at $150.

Registration is being taken at the community center. Call 782-5500, ext. 1 for information. Participants need to bring their own knee pads, court shoes, appropriate dress and a water bottle.

Girls soccer events slated

Dates have been announced for two annual Douglas High girls soccer events — July 11 for the alumni game and July 24-26 for the youth soccer camp.

The alumni game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start at Keith Roman Field. Admission will be $5.

Later in July, the three-day camp for 5-12 year olds will be held 9 a.m.-noon each day on the high school soccer field.

The cost is $65 ($75 after July 17), with all proceeds going to benefit the Douglas girls soccer program. Instruction will be provided by a staff led by Douglas varsity coach Rick Smith as well as returning varsity players. Players will need to bring proper playing attire, including cleats and shin guards. Soccer balls will be provided.

Visit the http://www.douglastigersoccer.com website to register for the camp or call Smith at 805-233-2667 for information.

Little League teams play today

Carson Valley Little League's 11-12 and 9-10 year-old all-star teams will play their District 1 Little League Tournament openers today in Carson City.

The 11-12-year-old squad will play a 7:30 p.m. game at Governors Field against Reno Continental, a 13-3 winner over Reno National on Wednesday night. Reno Continental defeated Carson Valley in the district tournament finals last year.

Carson Valley's 9-10-year-old squad opens at 5:30 p.m. against the winner between Wednesday's first-round matchup between Washoe and Valley Providence.

Play in the double elimination tournaments will continue through July 1.