Youth, adult sports officials needed

Douglas County Parks and Recreation is currently looking for qualified officials for youth and adult sports.

Officials must be ages 16 and over and be willing to work nights and weekends and have a flexible schedule. Most games last approximately one hour. Candidates will receive training and certification for all sports. Previous officiating is preferred.

Call the Douglas County Parks & Recreation at 782-5500 for information.

Registration open for basketball league season

Early registration has started for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation boys and coed youth basketball league season.

The league is open to beginning and advanced players in first grade through high school.

Recommended Stories For You

The cost is $80 ($90 after Friday) for first-second grade, third-fourth grade, fifth-sixth grade, seventh-eighth grade and high school leagues.

The season opens on Monday and extends through March 17. Games will be played one day each week with at least one planned practice each week.

Volunteer coaches are needed. For information and coaching applications contact Scott Doerr at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center at 782-5500, ext 1 or visit http://www.dcprsports.com.

Flag football league sign-ups continue

Registration is underway for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department's adult flag football league season.

The deadline to register is Jan. 6 and the season begins on Jan. 14.

The cost is $480 per team ($530 after Dec. 22) for a season that will include a minimum of eight regular season games, to be followed by a postseason tournament.

Team rosters are limited to 15 players.