Women’s self defense course starts Saturday

West Coast Martial Arts is presenting its Women's Pink Belt Self Defense course starting on Saturday.

Space is available in the 10-week course, which starts with Saturday's kickoff session from 10 a.m.-noon at the West Coast Martial Arts studio, located in Gardnerville at 1328 N. U.S. Highway 395, suite 202.

Regular classes will be held on Tuesdays from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

The cost for the course is $99.

Call 782-8343 for more information.

Warren Miller film to be shown at Harrah's

"Line of Descent," Warren Miller Entertainment's 68th full-length feature film will be shown tonight and Saturday at Harrah's Lake Tahoe.

Doors to the South Shore Room open at 6:30 p.m. and the film starts at 7:30 p.m. both nights.

Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com or at the Harrah's Box Office.

Sponsors of the 2017 Warren Miller Film Tour include Volkswagen, Western Montana's Glacier Country, Gosling's, L.L.Bean, Ester-C, Ducati, Airstream, Helly Hansen, K2, HEAD, Marker Dalbello Völkl USA and SKI Magazine.

Reed, Gorman meet in 4A state football final

The Bishop Gorman Gaels will put their streak of eight straight Nevada large schools state football championships on the line Saturday in Reno against the Reed Raiders.

A 12:10 p.m. kickoff is set for the 4A state title game at Mackay Stadium.

Reed (12-2) advanced to the final with its 24-21 win over Reno last Friday. The Raiders have won six straight games since losing 39-0 at Reno on Oct. 13.

Bishop Gorman (12-2) has won 11 straight since losing 24-20 against Miami Central on Sept. 8 in Las Vegas and 35-21 against Mater Dei in Southern California on Sept. 1. The Gaels reached the final with their 35-13 win over Liberty last Friday in North Las Vegas.

Gorman has won the last eight title games by an average score of 63-16.

Douglas JV, frosh girls play in Reno tournament

The Douglas High frosh and JV girls basketball teams return to action today at the High Sierra Winter Challenge at Reno High School.

Both Douglas teams have games scheduled against the Reno Huskies, with the freshman teams playing at 6 p.m. and the JV teams at 7:30.

On Saturday, the Tigers visit Spanish Springs High in Sparks. The frosh play Spanish Springs at 3 p.m., followed by the JV game at 4:30.

Youth, adult sports officials are needed

Douglas County Parks and Recreation is currently looking for qualified officials for youth and adult sports.

Officials must be ages 16 and over and be willing to work nights and weekends and have a flexible schedule. Most games last approximately one hour. Candidates will receive training and certification for all sports. Previous officiating is preferred.

Call the Douglas County Parks & Recreation at 782-5500 for information.

Registration open for basketball league season

Early registration has started for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation boys and coed youth basketball league season.

The league is open to beginning and advanced players in first grade through high school.

The cost is $80 ($90 after Friday) for first-second grade, third-fourth grade, fifth-sixth grade, seventh-eighth grade and high school leagues.

The season opens on Monday and extends through March 17. Games will be played one day each week with at least one planned practice each week.

Volunteer coaches are needed. For information and coaching applications contact Scott Doerr at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center at 782-5500, ext 1 or visit http://www.dcprsports.com.

Youth volleyball club organizing

Carson Valley has a new USA Volleyball club volleyball program.

Local coaches Rick Jenkins and Dan Hannah have organized the Jobs Peak Volleyball Club.

The program is starting with two age group teams — 15U and 13U — to play in the Sacramento Northern California Volleyball Association leagues and the Far Western Regional Qualifier tournament in Reno.

The cost for players is $1,250 for the season. Practices will be held at Pau-Wa-Lu Middle School.

Interested players should contact Hannah by email at dnadan56@charter.net or calling 265-1711.

Flag football league sign-ups continue

Registration is underway for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department's adult flag football league season.

The deadline to register is Jan. 6 and the season begins on Jan. 14.

The cost is $480 per team ($530 after Dec. 22) for a season that will include a minimum of eight regular season games, to be followed by a postseason tournament.

Team rosters are limited to 15 players.