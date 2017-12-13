Wolf Pack luncheon dates to begin Jan. 10

University of Nevada basketball coach Eric Musselman has set the dates for the Wolf Pack Timeout luncheons.

The first luncheon is Monday, followed by Jan. 10 and Feb. 20. All three luncheons will be held at the Silver Legacy starting at 11:30 a.m. The luncheons help support the nationally ranked Wolf Pack basketball program. The cost is $20 for the buffet-style lunch. Call 775-682-6901 for information.

NIAA realignment committee set to meet again on Friday

A meeting of the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association's fall 2018 -spring 2020 cycle realignment committee is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday at locations in Reno and Las Vegas. The Reno meeting will be art the NIAA office, 549 Court Street. The Las Vegas portion will be held at Chaparral High School, 3850 Annie Oakley Drive. The meeting will be conducted telephonically.

The call-in number for the meeting is 888-204-5987 and the access code is 5451554.

This is a continuation of the NIAA realignment committee meeting held this past Thursday at Chaparral High.

Flag football league sign-ups continue

Registration is underway for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department's adult flag football league season.

The deadline to register is Jan. 6 and the season begins on Jan. 14. The cost is $480 per team ($530 after Dec. 22).

Youth, adult sports officials needed

Douglas County Parks and Recreation is currently looking for qualified officials for youth and adult sports.

Officials must be ages 16 and over and be willing to work nights and weekends and have a flexible schedule. Most games last approximately one hour. Candidates will receive training and certification for all sports. Previous officiating is preferred.

Call the Douglas County Parks & Recreation at 782-5500 for information.