Wink’s benefit bowling tournament on Saturday

Bowlers of all ages will have an opportunity to participate when the Wink's Youth Program Scholarship Fundraiser Tournament is held on Saturday at Wink's Silver Strike Lanes.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and features a four-player teams format playing three games. Check-in starts at 4 p.m. and the taco bar at 5.

The cost is $25 for adults, $20 for juniors 13-18 years of age and $15 for juniors 12-and-under. The fee includes bowling, shoe rental and an all-you-can-eat taco bar.

All proceeds go to the Wink's Youth Program scholarship fund.

Contact Dave Dickey at 775-790-9248 or dglsbowling@yahoo.com for information.

Kids' Fishing Derby sign-ups continue

Registration for the 29th annual Kids' Fishing Derby will continue on Saturday at Walgreens.

Children 3 to 12 years of age are eligible for the derby, which will be held on June 2-3 at Lampe Park.

Registration will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Walgreens parking lot every Saturday through May. Sign-ups are also taken during business hours Monday through Friday at Accolades Trophies, Engraving & Gifts in Gardnerville.

Both locations also register volunteers a sell raffle tickets.

The grand prizes for the raffle this year are a Paddle Board, a tandem fishing kayak and a $300 gift card from the Sportsman's Warehouse.

Registration forms may also be obtained by email at KFDvolunteers@aol.com and forms for mail-in are available at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center service desk.