Tigers, Panthers 7th graders on top of Tah-Neva

Very little separated the Carson Valley and Pau-Wa-Lu middle school seventh grade boys basketball teams this fall.

Not only did the rivals finish first and second during the Tah-Neva League regular season. They met again in the league tournament finals on Saturday at Incline High School, where the CVMS Tigers won, 31-29.

CVMS finished 11-2 overall for the season, with both losses coming at the hands of the Panthers. The Tigers won three straight tournament games on Saturday.

Pau-Wa-Lu finished 12-1 overall, including a 37-36 win at CVMS last week and an earlier five-point win.

"It was a close game, unfortunately, somebody had to win and somebody had to lose," Panthers coach Mike Downs said. "The neat part of it was that between games, you'd see them and they were all being friends."

Wolf Pack basketball luncheon dates set

Nevada basketball coach Eric Musselman has set the dates for the Wolf Pack Timeout luncheons.

The first luncheon is Monday, followed by Jan. 10 and Feb. 20. All three luncheons will be held at the Silver Legacy starting at 11:30 a.m. The luncheons help support the nationally ranked Wolf Pack basketball program. The cost is $20 for the buffet-style lunch. Call 775-682-6901 for information.

Flag football league sign-ups continue

Registration is underway for the Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department's adult flag football league season.

The deadline to register is Jan. 6 and the season begins on Jan. 14. The cost is $480 per team ($530 after Dec. 22).

Sports officials needed

Douglas County Parks and Recreation is currently looking for qualified officials for youth and adult sports.

Officials must be ages 16 and over and be willing to work nights and weekends and have a flexible schedule. Most games last approximately one hour. Candidates will receive training and certification for all sports. Previous officiating is preferred.

Call the Douglas County Parks & Recreation at 782-5500 for information.