Tennis clinics to be offered at Zephyr Cove

A series of clinics at Zephyr Cove Tennis Club at Lake Tahoe are being offered with instruction from Dave Nostrant and Ginny Unger.

The schedule of clinics includes:

■ Mondays — Women's 3.0-3.5 drills, 9-10:30 a.m. (Unger); beginner to advanced beginner men/women, 10:30-noon (Nostrant)

■ Tuesdays — Doubles winning strokes and strategies, 3.0-3.5 men/women 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Nostrant); masters clinic, 3.5 and above men/women, 7-8:30 p.m. (Nostrant)

■ Wednesdays — Doubles winning strokes and strategies, 3.0-3.5 men/women, 9-10:30 a.m. (Nostrant); Doubles 3.5 and above men/women, 7-9 p.m. (Nostrant)

■ Thursdays — Super play, 3.5 and above men/women 9:30-11 a.m. (Nostrant); Super Play, 3.5 and above men/women, 7-8:30 p.m. (Nostrant)

Recommended Stories For You

■ Fridays — Beginner to advanced beginner, 9-10:30 a.m. men/women (Nostrant)

■ Saturdays — Masters clinic, 3.5 and above men/women, 9-10:30 a.m. (Nostrant)

Contact Nostrant at 702-496-6277 or davenostrant@yahoo.com and Unger at 775-901-6713 or ginnyunger@yahoo.com or visit http://www.zctennis.com/schedule/ for information.

Vadnais quartet wins Empire Ranch event

The team of Mike Vadnais, Tom Teders, Juan Lopez and Gary Mick shot a net 49 to win the Empire Ranch Senior Men's Club tournament played at Wolf Run in Reno.

The format was four-team scramble.

The Vadnais group won via a tiebreaker over John Masiello, Nick Paul, Mike Andrade and John Lewis. Albert Giannotti, Greg Bentley, Ken Cuneo and Skip Yokota were third, also with a 49. Dino DiCianno, Roger Maxwell, Dan Rodgers and Jerry Ventura shot 50.

Gene Gaston, Wade Walker, Hank Teague and Mel Ness won closest to the hole honors.

Carson Valley Days hoops tournament set for June 9

The fourth annual Carson Valley Days 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament will be held for men's, women's and coed teams on June 9 at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center.

Play in the Saturday tournament is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. after the Carson Valley Days parade.

Participants of all ages will be able to play with friends or enjoy time with family when they organize their own four-person teams. The cost is $15 per player for registration received by Thursday. Participants who register by that date will receive a T-shirt.

Call 782-5500 ext. 1 for more information and registration.

Lacrosse youth camps hosted by recreation department

The Douglas County Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a series of Introduction to Lacrosse camps for third through eighth grade girls and boys starting on Monday through June 25.

One session will be held each week. The cost is $55 through Tuesday.

These mini-camps will emphasize skill development and fun.

For information, call Scott Doerr at 782-5500, ext. 5268.