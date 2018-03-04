Sullivan Cauley wins at MontBleu

Former Carson Valley resident Sullivan Cauley won a three-round decision on Feb. 24 during a WFC 84 light heavyweight bout on at Stateline.

Cauley, now a senior at Arizona State University, was declared the winner by unanimous decision against Daniel Compton of Santa Cruz, Calif., at MontBleu Resort.

Cauley improved his amateur record to 2-0. Compton, 29, dropped to 3-2.

Scores on the judges' cards were 30-27, 30-17, 29-18, according to Sullivan's father, Ron Cauley.

High Sierra Fly Casters banquet on Saturday

The High Sierra Fly Casters will hold their annual Spring Banquet on Saturday at the Elks Lodge in Gardnerville.

Cash bar opens at 5:30 p.m., with a dinner catered by Minden Meats and Deli, starting at 7 p.m. Cost of the dinner is $30 prepaid, which includes one drink at the bar.

There will be limited ticket sales at the door for $40.

Call the Anglers Edge at 781-7112 to reserve a place or for more information. Tickets may be purchased online at https://store.hsfc.us/ and to learn more about the organization, visit <hsfc.us> or FaceBook at High Sierra Fly Casters.

The goal of the High Sierra Fly Casters is to promote and preserve the enjoyment of fly fishing. The club meets on the second Wednesday of each month at the Elks Lodge at 7 p.m.,

Pop Warner sign-ups to start on Saturday

Douglas Pop Warner football will kick off sign-ups for 2018 with its Super Saturday festivities at the Douglas County Community Center from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Discounted registration fees, free food, opportunities to talk with coaches, parents and administrators will be available during the festivities.

Douglas Pop Warner offers football and cheerleading for boys and girls ages 5 to 14. Pop Warner features the Heads Up Football safety program throughout the entire league and stresses fun, safety, participation and scholastics for the athletes.

Douglas Pop Warner is now accepting applications for coaching positions in football and cheer. Forms are available on the website. The deadline to file head coach applications is March 28. Interviews are scheduled for March 29.

Visit http://www.douglaspopwarner.com, call Jim Valentine at 781-3704 or email to dpwtigers@hotmail.com for information.

Hunter safety class set for March 17

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office will host its annual Spring Hunter Safety Class on March 17.

The Saturday class will be held from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Classes are limited to 40 students and pre-registration is required. Registration is accepted online at the Nevada Department of Wildlife website.

Completion of a work book is mandatory prior to the class. Work books may be obtained at the sheriff's office or purchased online. The cost of the course is $5, unless the participant is under 18 years of age. The cost for students under 18 will be paid for by the Carson Valley Chukar Club.

Call the sheriff's office at 782-9900 during regular working hours for information.

Planning begins for Kids' Fishing Derby on June 2-3

Preparation has already begun for the 29th annual Kids' Fishing Derby on June 2-3 at Lampe Park.

Sponsorships and donations are being accepted for the event, which attracted more than 1,200 girls and boys 3 to 12 years of age. There is no cost for children to participate in the derby.

Every participant receives a gift and is eligible for prizes awarded for the largest fish caught in each of the seven sessions held over two days and for every tagged fish caught.

Contact Steve Hamilton, the organization's fundraising/sponsorship chairman, at sctawhamilton@aol.com for information.