Sports digest

William Allen, Elijah Adams and Lindsay Carr led the awards at Douglas High School during the recent American Legion Air Rifle Tournament.

American Legion Post 4 in Carson City helped sponsor the Douglas High Junior ROTC rifle program for the tournament on Jan. 18 at the high school's indoor shooting range. The tournament is conducted on regional, state and national levels.

Allen, a sophomore, captured first-place in the Douglas event. Adams, a freshman, took second-place and Carr, a junior, took third-place.

Competitive shooting creates an equal playing field for all competitors. Both males and females participated in this event through Legion sponsorships.

Students use the .177 caliber air rifle. Competitors shoot from prone, standing and kneeling positions.

Golf fundraiser May 5-6 at Edgewood

The 31st annual Booster Club Golf Tournament benefiting Whittell and South Tahoe high schools, is set for May 5 and 6.

Interested parties may register as a single, twosome, threesome or foursome. Only mail entries are accepted. This is a non-refundable donation, and refunds only will be issued if Edgewood cancels the tournament due to weather.

The cost is $150 per player, or $275 for both days.

Mail the completed form and money to Booster Club Golf Tournament, P.O. Box 1124, Zephyr Cove, Nevada, 89448.

Call Kindle Craig at 775-339-1810 or e-mail kindle831@gmail.com for information.

Chukar club to host fundraiser on March 3

The Carson Valley Chukar Club will host its 32nd annual fundraiser on March 3 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

Festivities, including dinner and a chance to obtain raffle and auction items, begin at 5 p.m. Proceeds from the event are used to support wildlife habitat projects for outdoor hunters and wildlife enthusiasts in Nevada.

Dinner will include tri-tip, homemade beans and salad. Raffle and auction items will include rifles, shotguns, fishing equipment, wildlife artwork and more. Participants must be at least 16 years of age and are advised that smoking is prohibited inside the pavilion at the fairgrounds because of the Nevada Clean Indoor Air Act.

Visit the organization's website at http://www.cvchukarclub.com for information or to purchase tickets.

Women's golf club plans for its 2018 season

Women golfers of all skill levels are welcome to join the Carson Valley Women's Golf Club its ninth season starting on April 3.

Club tournament play at the Carson Valley Golf Course is held Tuesday mornings from April until mid-October.

Applications can be found online at the club's website. Thursday is the deadline.

Visit the Carson Valley Golf Course pro shop or call 265-3181 for information.