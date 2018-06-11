Sparman, Menezes win men’s club tournament

Jack Sparman and Marc Menezes combined to win the Carson Valley Men's Golf Club two-man teams tournament last Sunday at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

Sparman and Menezes shot a net 66 to win by three shots in a format that called for teams to use their best ball per hole on the front nine and worst ball per hole on the back nine.

Mike Davis and Augie Martinez took second-place on a tie-breaker ahead of Paul Lockwood and Larry Rutledge, as both teams shot 69. Chris Willing and Charles Poe took fourth-place at 71, while Pat Coons and Ken Iacuaniello placed fifth at 72.

Closest-to-the-pin winners included Menezes on the first hole and Davis on No. 18.

Deb Ford secures match play win

Deb Ford prevailed by a 2-and-1 score against Vicki DeVore in the closest of 12 match play pairings during a recent Carson Valley Women's Golf Club Tournament.

Other winners at the Carson Valley Golf Course included Sue Eropkin, 6-and-4; Christine Roberts, 5-and-3; Sue Carsten, 4-and-3; Gwynn Guiette, 5-and-4; Clarice Lommori, 4-and-3; Joni Taylor, 5-and-4; Chris Favero, 7-and-6; and Priscilla Kramer, 3-and-1. Patti Parker and Mary Sesenmaier, Leslie Nixon and Jan Recanzone, along with Sandy Trainer and Christine Williams halved their matches.

Ponderosa Ridge Run on July 7

The 44th annual Ponderosa Ridge Run will be held on July 7 on a course that extends from Spooner Summit to Kingsbury.

The 9.5-mile trail run starts at 10 a.m. from the Spooner Summit Maintenance Station on Highway 50 and finishes at the end of Andria off Kingsbury Grade.

A $2 donation is asked from participants. Survivor ribbons and cold drinks will be waiting runners at the end of the point-to-point race. The race features steep hill climbs, no aid stations. All registration is taken at the start on race day.

The course on the fire access trail starts at an elevation of 7,300 feet and climbs nearly 2,000 feet in the opening 4½ miles to its summit near Genoa Peak.

Rick Gentry set the course record of 1 hour, 1 minute and 23 seconds in 1986. J.P. Donovan of Incline Village is the defending race champion after running 1:07:36 in 2017.

Call Austin Angell at 530-541-5224 for information.

Series of tennis clinics to be held at Zephyr Cove

Dave Nostrant and Ginny Unger are leading a series of clinics at Zephyr Cove Tennis Club at Lake Tahoe this summer.

The schedule of clinics for beginning through advanced players includes activities six days per week. The tennis club is located on Warrior Way in Zephyr Cove, just below George Whittell High School.

Contact Nostrant at 702-496-6277 or davenostrant@yahoo.com and Unger at 775-901-6713 or ginnyunger@yahoo.com or visit http://www.zctennis.com/schedule/ for information.