Sparman, Menezes win men’s club flight

Jack Sparman and Marc Menezes combined to win the Carson Valley Men's Golf Club two-man teams tournament on June 3 at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

Sparman and Menezes shot a net 66 to win by three shots in a format that called for teams to use their best ball per hole on the front nine and worst ball per hole on the back nine.

Mike Davis and Augie Martinez took second-place on a tie-breaker ahead of Paul Lockwood and Larry Rutledge, as both teams shot 69. Chris Willing and Charles Poe took fourth-place at 71, while Pat Coons and Ken Iacuaniello placed fifth at 72.

Closest-to-the-pin winners included Menezes on the first hole and Davis on No. 18.

Eagle Valley Women's Club results announced

Joyce Guy and Beth Juri shared low gross honors on June 6 during a Eagle Valley Women's Golf Club Ace of Aces qualifier in Carson City.

Both players shot 95, while Jean Barnett carded a low net score of 64 at Eagle Valley Golf Course.

Mary Kay Kaluza was the Flight 1 winner with her net 68, while Vicki DeVore and Annette Ramirez placed second and third with respective scores of 71 and 75.

Barnett took first-place in Flight 2 with her 64, while Bonnie MacQuarrie, Denise Clodjeaux and Louise Smith-Egstrom tied for second-place at 70.

Flight 3 was won by Anita Treants at 76, ahead of Cherie Jewett with her 77 in second-place and Luci Auend with her 88 in third-place.

On May 30, Sandy Lawrence was the low net winner and Kathy Streeter took low gross honors during the club's Memorial Day tournament.

Douglas football alumni tourney still has openings

A limited number of entries are still available for the seventh annual Douglas High School Alumni Golf Tournament on June 29 at the Carson Valley Golf Course.

The Friday tournament starts at 9 a.m. with a post-tournament luncheon to follow at the Carson Valley Country Club. The list of entries already numbers 130, according to tournament director and Douglas football coach Ernie Monfiletto.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Douglas football program as well as its scholarship fund.

Contact Monfiletto at emonfile@dcsd.k12.nv.us for information.

Zephyr Cove Tennis Club to host national event

Zephyr Cove Tennis Club will host the USTA Husband Wife Hard Court National Championships the week of Sept. 10-16.

Teams from all of the country are expected to descend upon the South Shore for this hard court tournament being held at Zephyr Cove for the second consecutive year.

"Although playing at the higher elevation proved to be an added challenge for some of the players last fall, the location in the pines and being walking distance to Lake Tahoe made it such a serene destination," said Sheryl Herschman, tournament co-director.

This is one of four tournaments that is part of the Husband Wife Grand Slam Circuit. Each event is played at a different location and on a different surface: grass in Palm Springs, clay in Charlotte, N.C., and indoors in Denver. Champions receive a gold ball, finalists receive a silver ball, and the bronze ball is awarded to third-place.

Any husband-wife duo may participate. There are four divisions, three based on combined ages — 100, 120, 140 and open. The combined age of the team must equal or exceed the age requirement by the end of the calendar year. No age requirement in the open division.

Visit https://tennislink.usta.com/ for more information or to register.