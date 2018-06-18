Soccer sign-ups start on Monday

Carson Valley Soccer Club tryouts for four age group teams are scheduled to begin this week at Carson Valley Middle School.

Tryouts for the Carson Valley Blaze girls U15 team will be held Monday and Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. The team is coached by Kasey Compton.

Tryouts for the Carson Valley Heat girls U13 team will be held Tuesday and Wednesday from 6-7:30 p.m. The team is coached by Miles Johnson.

Tryouts for the Carson Valley Avalanche U11 team will be held on June 25 from 6-7:30 p.m. The team is coached by Brian Polkow.

Tryouts for the Carson Valley Wolfpack boys U13 team will be held on June 20 from 6-7:30 p.m. The team is coached by Kathy Bera.

Zephyr Cove Tennis Club to host tournament

Zephyr Cove Tennis Club will host the USTA Husband Wife Hard Court National Championships the week of Sept. 10-16.

Teams from all of the country are expected to descend upon the South Shore for this hard court tournament being held at Zephyr Cove for the second consecutive year.

This is one of four tournaments that is part of the Husband Wife Grand Slam Circuit. Each event is played at a different location and on a different surface: grass in Palm Springs, clay in Charlotte, N.C., and indoors in Denver. Champions receive a gold ball, finalists receive a silver ball, and the bronze ball is awarded to third-place.

Any husband-wife duo may participate. There are four divisions, three based on combined ages — 100, 120, 140 and open. The combined age of the team must equal or exceed the age requirement by the end of the calendar year. No age requirement in the open division.

Visit https://tennislink.usta.com/ for more information or to register.