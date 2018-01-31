Snowshoe event set Feb. 25 at Tahoe

The Tahoe Mountain Milers Running Club is hosting its annual Fresh Tracks 5K Snowshoe Walk and Race on Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at Camp Richardson Resort near South Lake Tahoe.

A 10 a.m. start is scheduled for the Sunday event, which benefits Girls On The Run-Sierras and Metastatic Breast Cancer in honor of club member, Rene Gorevin and local doctor, Kelly Shanahan.

Pre-registration by Feb.10 is only $25 and includes a winter beanie hat, snowshoe rental if you need snowshoes, post-race refreshments, and continued day use of groomed Camp Richardson trails.

Contact 775-588-2864 or email tahoecarol@charter.net or visit the Tahoe Mountain Milers website at http://www.tahoemtnmilers.org for information.

Youth softball registration continues this weekend

Carson Valley Fastpitch has announced its online registration will continue through Sunday and that live registration will be accepted during player previews on Saturday and Sunday at Line Drive U.

Previews will be held both days from 9-11 a.m. for 8U division players, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. for 10U players and from 1-3 p.m. for 14U players.

Eligibility in each division is based on a player's age as of Dec. 31, 2017.

Fees are $90 for players 4-6 years of age, $120 for 7-and-over with a family rate of $200.

All-star 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U travel teams are being formed. Contact Joe Gooch at 530-210-1469 or gooch1469@hotmail.com for information.

Feb. 14 deadline for DHS spring sports registration

Douglas High students who are interested in participating in a spring sport are reminded by school officials that they need to have their registration and documents loaded onto RegisterMyAthlete (RMA) before 3 p.m. on Feb. 14.

Spring sports include baseball, boys golf, softball, swimming and diving as well as track and field.

Links to the RMA website can be found on the Douglas High athletics webpage and every sport website.

Final Little League sign-ups

today at community center

Carson Valley Little League will take sign-ups today from 6-8 p.m. at the Douglas County Community Center.

To register online, visit the carsonvalleylittleleague.com website. Anyone who registers online still needs to present an original birth certificate and proof of residency documents today.

Costs are $90 for T-ball (ages 4-6) and $115 for Minor B (6-7 year olds), Minor A (7-10 year olds), Minor AA (8-11 year olds) and Majors (9-12 year olds). A $10 per player discount is available for three or more siblings.

Call 775-450-5567 or visit the league's website for more information.

Planning begins for Kids' Fishing Derby on June 2-3

Preparation has already begun for the 29th annual Kids' Fishing Derby on June 2-3 at Lampe Park.

Sponsorships and donations are being accepted for the event, which attracted more than 1,200 girls and boys 3 to 12 years of age. There is no cost for children to participate in the derby, which operates as a 501(c)3 organization with a board of directors.

Every participant receives a gift and is eligible for prizes that are awarded for the largest fish caught in each of the seven sessions held over two days and for every tagged fish caught.

Contact Steve Hamilton, the organization's fundraising/sponsorship chairman, at sctawhamilton@aol.com for more information.